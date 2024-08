'This is Fun': Hail and Rain Lash Colorado Town

Storms brought hail and heavy rain to Evergreen, Colorado, on Monday, August 19.

The National Weather Service Boulder said a few storms on the plains were producing severe hail and heavy rain as well as flash flooding across parts of the state.

Footage taken by Lynn Fraser shows heavy rain and hail hitting Evergreen on Monday.

“This is fun,” she captioned the video. Credit: Lynn Fraser via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ok, Ok, Yeah, OK.