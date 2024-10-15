'That Was Fun': Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through Stage During Melbourne Show

Olivia Rodrigo fell through the stage during the fourth night of her Guts World Tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, October 14.

Footage captured by TikTok page @@sweetcreatureco shows the unflappable singer falling through the stage of Rod Laver Arena, then jumping out and continuing her performance. “Oh my God, that was fun, I’m okay,” said Rodrigo. “Sometimes, there’s just a hole in the stage.”

Rodrigo is set to perform in Sydney on October 17, before taking a break from touring until March 2025. Credit: @sweetcreatureco via Storyful

