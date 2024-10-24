Fund in honour of woman killed at crosswalk raises more than $144K

Rachel Turner, 22, died in hospital after being hit by a school bus at a crosswalk. A GoFundMe page opened in her name has raised over $144,000. (Matt Davis - image credit)

People who knew Rachel Turner say she was the kind of person who always wanted to help others and saw the best in everyone.

It was her selfless, determined spirit, one that was passionate about uplifting people around her, that inspired her parents and her boyfriend to create a legacy fund in her memory, a GoFundMe page opened in her name reads.

The 22-year-old died in hospital four days after she was struck by a school bus at a crosswalk on Kingston and Kingswood roads in The Beaches on Oct. 9.

Toronto police told CBC News in an email that an investigation is ongoing.

Anne-Marie Joyce, the owner of a cheerleading gym Turner was part of as a teenager, says her death was a shock to her and The Beaches community due to the random and terrible nature of her death.



"With a person on the verge of their adulthood, in such a positive place in their life, it's so hard to see that just being ripped out from beneath them," Joyce told CBC Toronto.

So far, the Rachel Turner Legacy Fund has raised more than $144,000 and in the webpage's description it says the proceeds will be donated to various organizations "Rachel would have supported," including ones that help young people access mental health support and crisis counselling.

Her aunt Leila Turner told CBC News in an email that "Rachel was an extraordinary young woman, full of talent and ambition. She had a bright future ahead of her, but her focus was always on others — whether through encouraging notes to her younger cousins, friends, and co-workers, or her compassion for the less fortunate."

Earlier this year, Turner graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University and travelled across the world with her boyfriend.

She also noted that because her niece was an organ donor she was able to help five people in need of a transplant.



"While our hearts ache from the loss of our beloved Rachel, we find some comfort knowing her selflessness has given others a chance at life. She was generous in death, just as she was in life."

A compassionate leader

Joyce described Turner as a leader in her gym's cohort who "was the first person to advocate for any of her teammates or something that she believed in."



Joyce said she thought it was fitting that the fund was opened in Turner's name.

"She was a really compassionate person and always wanted to help or find a spot where she can make a difference in someone's day," Joyce said.

"Having this fund in her name, I think she would feel honoured that she was able to help in a small way in someone's life when they needed it."

In a statement to CBC, her family said they aren't ready for an interview but "would like to extend our gratitude to our treasured friends for their love and support, and people across the community for their tremendous acts of kindness and generosity."



According to the GoFundMe description, Turner graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University earlier this year and soon after left the city to travel abroad for seven months with her boyfriend. Together they visited Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.