Funding approved for city travel improvements

The improvements will include more bus lanes and better conditions for pedestrians [Getty Images]

Improved transport plans for Bradford will go ahead after funding was confirmed, the council said.

Bus priority measures, a new cycle lane and better conditions for pedestrians are part of an initiative to develop a "high-quality and sustainable" infrastructure for the city.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has approved funding for Bradford Council to develop a full business case - the final stage in the approvals process.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said it is an "important step forward" in making it easier to get from "A to B" in the city.

Phase one of the South Bradford Park & Ride scheme will include bus priority measures along Manchester Road, along with better footpaths at Senior Way.

The £12m first phase is being funded through the government's Transforming Cities Fund - the same pot of cash that is funding the current pedestrianisation work in the city centre.

If further funding is secured, phase two will include a new cycle route between the former Richard Dunn Sports Centre site and the city centre and development of the Park & Ride facility.

The funding is already supporting the city centre pedestrianisation works and the construction of a cycle superhighway running along Sunbridge Road and Thornton Road.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, from the council's regeneration, planning and transport department said: "Manchester Road is a vital route in and out of Bradford city centre used by over 37,000 vehicles daily.

"It's essential we move forward with any scheme which improves this route."

The council is aiming for the West Yorkshire city to become "greener and better-connected" [Getty Images]

Further upgraded cycle routes and the Park & Ride scheme have been delayed due to rising costs in the construction industry, said the council, so it is moving forward with bus priority improvements first.

These include creating new bus lanes on Manchester Road that are operational during peak times and give buses priority at key junctions to make journeys more reliable.

The council is continuing to seek funding for the rest of the scheme, it confirmed.

A spokesperson for the combined authority added: "This will help us continue our work to create a greener, better-connected region that works for everyone.”

Another round of public consultation will be held in the coming months to give residents an opportunity to provide input before the detailed designs are finalised.

Listen to highlights from West Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links