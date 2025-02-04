Funding award could help reopen Fighting Mac tower

Sir Hector Munro was the son of a Highland crofter who rose through the ranks in the army [Getty Images]

A tower dedicated to a Victorian soldier nicknamed Fighting Mac could be reopened to the public.

Maj Gen Sir Hector MacDonald fought in wars in Afghanistan and was an aide to Queen Victoria.

He took his own life in a Paris hotel in 1903 after fellow officers spread rumours about his sexuality.

The 30m (100ft) MacDonald Monument in his hometown of Dingwall has been closed for a number of years, but new funding could lead to the memorial's restoration and reopening.

Highland councillors have been asked to approve a Community Regeneration Fund award of more than £162,500 to the project.

Sir Hector was the son of a Ross-shire crofter but rose through the ranks of the military, from teenage soldier to senior officer.

He was regarded as a brilliant military strategist by his peers, and known for leading his soldiers from the front.

Rumours about sexual activity with young men in Ceylon led to threats of a court martial.

However, his supporters, including members of the Clan Donald Society, believe the rumours were the result of class snobbery and spite among fellow officers.

The monument overlooking Dingwall was opened in 1907.

A play called So Great a Crime was performed in 2013 as part of efforts to rehabilitate the soldier's reputation.

It was written by playwright and actor David Gooderson, whose acting roles have included Davros - creator of the Daleks - in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.

