Who is funding a lawsuit? OK bill aims to require disclosure

The owner of a company that was until recently Russia's largest grain trader has given up his foreign citizenship, a source close to his company told Reuters, in an apparent attempt to remain in control of his business. The source said that Pyotr Khodykin, whose company controlled 14% of Russia's grain exports just a year ago, surrendered his Saint Kitts and Nevis passport and a residency permit for the United Arab Emirates ahead of hearings concerning the fate of his firm. Last week, a Russian court ruled in favour of a lawsuit filed by the General Prosecutor's Office to transfer all assets of Rodnie Polya, once the country's leading grain trader, to the state, sources previously informed Reuters.