Funding to Sask. amateur wrestling organization to be suspended in September

The Saskatchewan Amateur Wrestling Association (SAWA) will survive having $194,000 of funding suspended at the end of the month, but it will mean less for private wrestling clubs in the province, according to the organization's president.

Sask Sport provided the funding to the organization in prior years but it will be suspended September 1 after criteria and "accountability requirements" were repeatedly not met, Sask Sport said in an emailed statement.

"The younger kids, 12 and under, 17 and under — all of these kids will still have the same opportunities as they did before but there will be less money for their clubs," said Brook Smith, president of the amateur wrestling governing body.

"Coaches and parents will have to carry a lot more of the financial burden."

Smith said he had worked to fulfil some of the requirements on his own time, but the work load resulted in some paperwork being submitted late. In addition, he had to take time away from his family and his wife, who is battling cancer.

Smith is adamant it's not a case of "intentional non-compliance."

Sask Sport refused an interview but said in a statement it will work with the wrestling community in the province to ensure funding is available for wrestling programs. Sask Sport said it is hopeful SAWA "will address their issues so that the funding can be reinstated."

The $194,000 was used for hiring and to provide support to university level wrestlers, such as those at the University of Saskatchewan, Smith said.

"If we don't get our funding, we won't have the opportunity to facilitate the development of wrestlers at that level," he said.

The organization will still have some funds to operate with, such as the money it brings in from memberships.

There are 26 wrestling clubs in the province registered with SAWA.