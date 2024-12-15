Funding secured for council's climate change plans

Epsom & Ewell Borough Council has recently installed solar panels on the roof of Bourne Hall [Epsom & Ewell Borough Council]

Epsom & Ewell Borough Council said it has secured funding from the Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund for its Climate Change Action Plan.

The council has recently installed solar panels on the roof of Bourne Hall, which it said would help it reach its target of being "carbon neutral" by 2035.

The authority said Bourne Hall used the most energy of all its buildings and the solar panels would cover 25% of the site's electricity usage and save more than nine tonnes of carbon a year.

The panels would also save Bourne Hall around £15,000 per year, said the council, which could then be invested back into services for the community.

The windows at Bourne Hall, a Grade II listed building, were also due to be replaced with double glazing in 2025.

Councillor Liz Frost, chair of the environment committee, said: "Bourne Hall is an important hub for our community.

"The installation of solar panels is just part of a series of works that will help continue Epsom & Ewell Borough Council's drive to be carbon neutral by 2035."

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook, and on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story

Related internet links