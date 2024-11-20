Funding support plan for Jersey competitors

A proposition to give people representing Jersey in off-island competitions up to £2,000 has been put forward [PA Media]

Plans to give up to £2,000 per year to people representing Jersey in off-island competitions have been put forward.

Deputy Raluca Kovacs' proposition would create a permanent support scheme worth a maximum of £500,000 per year through the arts, heritage and culture budget.

If approved, the scheme would give subsidiaries to cover the cost of people representing Jersey in sports, arts, academic or other competitions.

The proposition, which has earmarked a start date of the first quarter of 2025, is set to be debated by the States of Jersey no earlier than 10 December.

'Vital investment'

In her proposition, Ms Kovacs said the money could be used to help pay for travel, competition fees, accommodation, uniforms or kits and related chaperone costs.

She added the scheme could provide a "vital investment" to enrich Jersey's arts, culture and heritage.

Ms Kovacs said: "Ultimately, this financial support scheme not only helps Jersey’s talent performers reach new heights but also strengthens the island's identity as a thriving place of talent, culture, and community - a message that resonates both within and beyond its borders.

"We tell our young generation that the sky is the limit—let’s make sure that message doesn’t stop at the water’s edge."

