Funding supports North Perth Agriculture and Agri-business Advisory Committee, specialist

NORTH PERTH – Council has made it known that the local agri-business sector is a priority and plans to support and promote agriculture through its newly-established Agriculture and Agri-business Advisory Committee, and new specialist role in the municipality.

Following a recommendation from the 2022 North Perth Agriculture Excellence Report presented to council in September 2022, the committee received its approval from council on March 18. At the recent meeting, council was made aware through a report from North Perth’s Agricultural Specialist, Matt Cardiff, that Rural Economic Development (RED) funding from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) was approved to support the implementation of the recommendations in the Agricultural Excellence Report.

This funding also supports the creation of Cardiff’s role with the municipality.

Other recommendations from the Agricultural Excellence Report include:

- Creation of an Agricultural Concierge/Business Support Service to assist new and existing farms and agri-businesses in North Perth.

- Planning of an annual farm tour.

- Development of a PR campaign to promote career opportunities in the agricultural and agri-business sectors.

The new advisory committee’s terms of reference were also approved by council, as well as naming Coun. Marc Noordam as the first committee member as the municipal representative.

Community members interested in joining this committee can complete an application form before May 7, available on the North Perth website: www.northperth.ca/committees.

The committee aims to have representation from local agriculture stakeholders including primary producers representing various commodity sectors; businesses servicing and supporting the agricultural and food industry; youth in agriculture (ages 18-35), and; agricultural industry and community organizations.

“I am so delighted with the formalization of our Agriculture and Agri-Business Advisory Committee. As I’ve said so many times, we are the heart of Canadian agriculture, and it just makes sense that we have a vision, a plan, and a group of great citizens advising the municipality,” North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg said in a release. “We want to know about the ways the municipality can directly, or through advocacy, improve support for agriculture. We want there to be a nucleus of savvy people who can help us drive innovation and talent development and acquisition in agriculture. This committee will add to our ongoing economic development, our sensitivity to community issues, and our awareness of infrastructure needs.

“I lend my voice, on behalf of council, to the recruitment efforts to ensure that this committee collects good people who can give some good advice.”

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner