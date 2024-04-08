Fundraiser held for families of victims in Key Bridge collapse

An event to raise money for the families of the six victims, while also showing appreciation to the first responders in the Key Bridge collapse, was held Sunday in Sparrow's Point. The event was hosted at Tiki Lee's Bar Dock, where they had live bands, raffles, merchandise sales and food and drinks. "I'm from Dundalk, my father was an iron worker, so the Key Bridge is very close to our family, very close to our heart," said owner of Tiki Lee's Dock Bar, Dave Carey. "I just thought it would be great to bring the community together because you take for granted something like the Key Bridge, until it's gone, and then you realize how much it plays a part in everyday life." Carey said 15 percent of the restaurant sales made Sunday night will go to the families of the six men who died in the collapse. In addition, all the money made in raffles and merchandise sales will also go to the families.