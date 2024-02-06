Fundraiser launched for family of man critically injured in Boise building collapse

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a man injured in the recent building collapse at the Boise Airport airfield.

Three died and nine were injured — five of whom were in critical condition — after the unfinished steel building collapsed Wednesday night, according to Boise Fire. The structure near Rickenbacker and Luke streets was to become a new hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

While officials have released the names of the three who died, they still haven’t provided the names of those injured.

A verified GoFundMe fundraiser has given the first name of one of the injured victims. The fundraising page said Jose was in critical condition after the collapse. Jose is a husband and father of three children between the ages of 15 and 18, according to the page.

“He is a very hardworking blue-collar man and cherished by all his family and friends,” the GoFundMe states. “Jose is such an amazing soul, and we cannot be more devastated by unfortunate circumstances.”

The fundraiser was set up by his niece, according to the page. Joanna Lopez, the listed creator of the page, did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s request for comment, but GoFundMe spokesperson Jeff Platt told the Statesman that GoFundMe experts have verified the fundraiser came from the family of a collapse victim.

The fundraiser is intended to “give his wife and children some peace of mind while they deal with this unfortunate tragedy.” Lopez said they are “hopeful he can pull through” but also that the family knows Jose’s “condition could take a turn for the worst at any moment.”

The family will put all donations toward food, gas and any unexpected expenses that arise from his hospitalization.

At the construction site, the morning after a support structure collapsed near the Boise Airport, wreckage shows twisted girders with a crane in the center.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified those who died in the collapse as Craig Durrant, 59, of Boise; Mariano Coc Och, 24, of Nampa; and Mario Sontay Tzi, 32, of Nampa.

Jackson Jet has not responded to the Statesman’s questions about whether the company will provide support to the victims.