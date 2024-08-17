Fundraiser seeks help for North Texas officer whose home was damaged in alleged arson

A fundraiser was organized for a North Texas officer who lost his home to a suspected act of arson Tuesday.

Susan Jane Swan, 59, was arrested by Runaway Bay authorities Tuesday. The Wise County Messenger reported that she allegedly set her house, at 205 Tryall Drive, on fire.

The home to the left of Swan’s was also destroyed by the fire, the Messenger reported.

K.A. Chandler, the organizer of a GoFundMe, says the destroyed home belonged to Runaway Bay police officer James Gates. He is also fire chief of the Runaway Bay Volunteer Fire Department.

The GoFundMe was organized to help Gates financially recover from losing his home and belongings.

“This calamity rendered the home of Officer Gates completely gutted, thus uninhabitable for the foreseeable future,” said Chandler in the fundraiser. “All of his personal possessions, within his home, were destroyed.”

Chandler asks for those who can help to “donate whatever amount they feel comfortable giving.”

Of a $20,000 goal, $1,895 had been raised as of Friday.