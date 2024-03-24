New funds announced for support with school supplies, field trips

The B.C. government has added $20 million to its student and family affordability fund, which was originally introduced to help families hit hard by rising costs from inflation.

The new round of funding will be distributed by schools directly to families to help pay for costs like school supplies, school fees and field trips, or costs related to joining a school sports team or music program, the Ministry of Education and Child Care said in a March 6 news release.

““The student and family affordability fund is truly making a difference for families, and will ensure students are supported throughout the school year and no student is left out because of costs,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Teachers and principals see students every day and know what kind of supports they might need. Parents or families who are struggling with expenses should know that this funding is there for you.”

The province introduced the fund in August 2022 with a total of $60 million, calling it then a one-time fund meant for facilitating expansion of school food programs and assisting families in need with costs of school supplies and fees related to activities like field trips. Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools received a $1.46 million tranche and allocated $800,000 directly to schools to distribute to families who needed extra help while some also went to First Nations and Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation. Funding had to be spent by June 30, 2023. In spring 2023, when there was no indication from the province the fund would be replenished, NLPS staff said there would repercussions the following school year for families who had been accessing the resources over the 2022-23 school year.

Following the initial creation of the student and family affordability fund, the province announced $214 million over three years for school food programs, called the feeding futures fund. NLPS received $1.7 million of that for the 2023-24 school year.

As of press time, NLPS said it did not have information on how much it would be receiving from the student and family affordability fund this round, or how it would be utilized. Once determined, it will head to the business committee, NLPS staff said.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder