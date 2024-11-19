Funeral For A Friend announce two special outdoor gigs for 2025

Funeral For A Friend will play two huge gigs in 2025 credit:Bang Showbiz

Funeral For A Friend have announced two huge outdoor gigs with an all Welsh lineup.

The 'Streetcar' post-hardcore legends will be joined by a stacked bill for two special gigs in Leeds and Cardiff.

On July 18 2025, the group will play Sounds of the City at Leeds' Millennium Square, with The Blackout, Casey and Kill The Lights on board.

The next day, they will perform a show at Rock the Castle in Cardiff Castle, with the same lineup plus Skindred and Dream State.

They wrote on Instagram: "We're incredibly excited to announce that we'll be performing 2 very special shows next July, with an all-Welsh support bill."

They will be joined by Holding Absence singer Lucas Woodland after he performed with them at Slam Dunk and Download Festival earlier this year.

Back in December 2023, original vocalist Matthew Davies-Kreye announced his departure from the band after their tour marking the 20th anniversary of debut album 'Casually Dressed and Deep In Conversation'.

initially split in 2016 before returning three years later in memory of their late friend 'Big Stu' before heading on tour, and the remaining members - Kris Coombs-Roberts, Darran Smith, Ryan Richards, Gavin Burrough and Richard Boucher - are keen to create new music.

The group said in a statement at the time: "Hey folks, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce that after 20+ years, our singer and brother Matthew Davies-Kreye has decided to move on to pastures new going forward, and leaves with all our love, respect and gratitude.

"While Matt moves on, the rest of us have come out of our recent ’20 Years Casually Dressed’ anniversary tour with a renewed spark and desire to create new music together, for the first time in this lineup for many years.”