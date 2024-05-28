Funeral Held for Egyptian Soldier Killed in Rafah Gunfire Exchange

An Egyptian soldier killed in an exchange of gunfire at the Rafah border was buried in Fayum, Egypt, on May 28.

The soldier was killed on Monday, May 27, according to the Times of Israel. Israel and Egypt were investigating the circumstances.

Local media identified the soldier as Fayum resident Abdallah Ramadan.

On Monday, Egypt’s military said it was investigating an “incident of gunfire in the border area of Rafah, which led to the martyrdom of one of the personnel assigned to protection duty.”

Israel’s military-operated radio station Galei Tzahal said that the exchange was started by gunfire from the Egyptian side of the border. No Israeli soldiers were injured, Ynet reported. Credit: Sayed Mohamed Raggou via Storyful