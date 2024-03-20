Funeral held for Highlands Ranch 13-year-old killed on his way to school

CBC

From his home office in West Yorkshire, England, Richard Hemsley flips through a folder of papers. He decides on one, then looks up. "I'll read it to you, if I put my glasses on," he says. When he's adjusted his frames, he starts the letter of condolences about his grandfather, Lt. Francis Hemsley."He was in fact one of God's good men," it starts. The letter was written to Francis' wife by someone he knew in the First World War. Richard gets to the last line."His family, though regretting his un