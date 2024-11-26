Funeral held for Israeli rabbi murdered in the UAE

Kfar Habad, Israel

November 25, 2024

A funeral is held for Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan,

who was murdered in the United Arab Emirates

:: Israel's Netanyahu called the murder an 'antisemitic terrorist act'

The body of 28-year-old Zvi Kogan was discovered on Sunday (November 24).

He had been reported missing on Thursday (November 21) and an Israeli official has said it is believed Kogan was last seen in Dubai.

Emirati authorities have not said if they have established a motive for his killing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was an "antisemitic terrorist act", and the Israeli official said it was believed Kogan was targeted because he was Jewish.

Kogan was a resident of the UAE and also a Moldovan national, according to local authorities.

He had lived in the UAE for several years, working with the New York-based Orthodox Jewish Chabad movement, involved in Jewish community outreach.

Three suspects arrested on suspicion of murder are citizens of Uzbekistan, the UAE's interior ministry said on Monday.

The ministry released a statement identifying the three men, two of whom it said were aged 28 and the third 33, and released images showing each of the three men blindfolded and handcuffed.