Funeral held for Polish aid worker killed in Gaza

STORY: "Despite the sorrow of his passing, I’d like to honor the sacrifice he made to aid civilians affected by the war in Gaza," Dariusz Dudek, a counselor to the Polish president Andrzej Duda, said during the mass in Przemysl.

Sobol, a volunteer from southeastern Poland, was among seven people working for World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in the airstrike in central Gaza.

Other aid workers included citizens of Britain, Australia, a dual U.S. Canadian national, and a Palestinian colleague, and their deaths triggered global outrage this week.