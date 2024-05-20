Funeral held in Srigim, Israel for German-Israeli hostage killed by Hamas Shani Louk

CBC

A monastery that has been a fixture in Rogersville, N.B., for over a century is shuttering later this year.The Cistercian-Trappist Monastery of Our Lady of Calvary was a place where Roman Catholic monks worked in agriculture, in addition to their religious pursuits.But there were 30 monks at one point and now there are three. The announcement to close was made earlier this month on the Archdiocese of Moncton's website.For now, life at the monastery proceeds as usual."A commission has been formed