Funeral held for Union fire Capt. Travis Ransom
Conner Kobold is charged with the murder of his mother, Shanelle Burns
"My wife used to work at a CVS. One day, a spoiled rich girl-type came in and started stuffing makeup into her purse. I mean, in plain sight, with camera footage to back it up."
"Every so often, we get the odd straggler who boards last and finds a vacant seat in first or business, thinking that we won't know that they are from coach."
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
"What really sucked was when my mom told one of my aunts, she found out that not only did everyone else know, but they'd agreed not to tell my mother for going on 60 years now."
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
Harrison tells PEOPLE in a statement that the pair met at the start of 2024
"It was about four hours later that he still hadn't shown up and wasn't answering his phone, so I decided to drive over there. When I pulled into the driveway..."
I don't know how common it is to have an alive person accidentally brought to the mortuary, but judging by these stories, it happens much more than I anticipated!
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
A three-year-old boy is dead after he and his family were struck by a truck at a marked crosswalk in southwest Edmonton Thursday. A 39-year-old woman and her two young children, the boy and a seven-year-old girl, were hit as they crossed the street in the Allard neighbourhood around 5 p.m., Edmonton police said in a statement. A 2019 Ford F-150 truck was travelling north on Allard Road S.W. when it stopped quickly at the three-way stop at Allard Boulevard S.W., police said. At the same time, the
A North Carolina mother has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly left her 8-year-old daughter in a hot car while at work and the girl died, police said. Officers responded Wednesday evening to reports of a child in critical condition inside a vehicle in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The child was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead early Thursday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Unfortunately, it wasn't a "happily ever after" after all.
"People only change if THEY want to. All the flaws you see before marriage will still exist, and no matter how much you try to change someone, it won't work. You either grow together or grow apart."
"There is some stuff about internet culture she doesn't get, but maybe it's a good thing not being terminally online."
MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
A source tells PEOPLE the couple is expecting their third child together
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has been in the United States over the past few days and the model wowed her followers when she revealed a special gift for her youngest child, River