Family remember Alice at Southport funeral

The parents of one of the victims of the Southport knife attacks told her funeral service they wonder if she "called for us" in her final moments.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, died from her injuries in hospital a day after a knifeman attacked children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, also died in the attack, where eight other girls and two adults were injured.

Alice's family shared the final photograph they took of her before her death, smiling as she posed next to a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the pop-star at Hart Street Studios.

About 300 people gathered near the church, some held balloons and others released bubbles before a round of applause broke out as the cortege arrived.

Alice da Silva Aguiar as she waited for the Taylor Swift workshop to begin [Family photograph]

Pink ribbons and balloons were tied to lampposts and garden walls.

Alice's parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by family and friends at St Patrick's Catholic Church.

Outside the packed church, many mourners listened as the service was broadcast through speakers.

There was an area of the church set aside for the emergency services who worked with the family, while a second area was given over to other families affected by the attacks, as well as classmates, friends and family.

The BBC understands wider family were watching the service via video-link in Portugal.

The funeral of Alice da Silva Aguiar has been held at St Patrick's Church in Southport [Reuters]

A group of paramedics arrived outside the church with a pink bouquet [PA Media]

Alice's uncle, Richard Lira, fought back tears as he read a eulogy written by Mr and Mrs Aguiar.

They described their daughter as their "perfect dream child" who loved animals and "moved our world" with her "confidence and empathy".

"Playful, energetic, friendly and always so respectful," Mr Lira read.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, pictured during her Holy Communion, was described by her local priest as a "wonderfully happy girl" [Family photograph]

The service heard how Alice was "born and raised into love" and enjoyed cuddling with her parents in their bedroom and watching television with popcorn.

Mr Lira described how Alice had transformed from a "princess to a pre-teen", and had begun showing interest in her skincare regime and make-up.

He said: "We talked about which high-school you might attend, about growing up, having a big house with a garden and having children.

"Children who we will never help you raise. It hurts, we will never see you grow up."

Pink flowers, balloons and ribbons have been used to commemorate the girls who died [Reuters]

The service heard how Alice's mother had "seen things no human should".

"We wonder if you ever thought of us, called for us, we wonder if you felt any pain," they said.

"We hope not my darling."

They described how they would "never get over this pain", but promised to "get all the answers" about what happened.

Mr and Mrs Aguiar also described their gratitude for the support of the "wonderful community" around them.

Mr Lira ended by reading: "For now, our beloved angel, keep dancing.

"Mummy and Daddy will always, always love you."

Also speaking during the service was Alice's head teacher, Jinnie Payne, of Churchtown Primary School.

She described Alice as a "curious girl" who "never forgot the details".

Ms Payne said one of her teachers had named her baby after Alice - news that appeared to deeply affect her mother.

Alice da Silva Aguiar when she was younger [Family photograph]

Among those paying their respects were Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, along with about 30 uniformed police officers and representatives from the ambulance and fire services.

In an earlier tribute, Alice's parents said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that."

The family, who is Portuguese, attended a celebration of her life on Tuesday, which is traditional in Portugal one week after a person has died.

Liverpool players and fans held a minute's silence at their pre-season friendly with Sevilla at Anfield earlier [Getty Images]

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, from Merseyside Police, attended with colleagues from the emergency services [PA Media]

Father John Heneghan, who lead the funeral service, previously told BBC Radio Merseyside that his abiding memory of Alice was of a "wonderfully happy girl" who brought "joy to her mum and dad".

He said the town's residents were "very bruised and would be for a long time" following the attack, adding that many were "horrified" by how the stabbings had been used as an excuse to spark disorder across the UK.

At a service held last week, Alice's parents thanked the local community for their support [Reuters]

