Funnel Cloud Forms in Joplin as Missouri Braces for Storms

Weather warnings were in effect for parts of Missouri as severe storms spawned tornadoes on Thursday, May 2.

Footage taken by @DannyKansas shows a funnel cloud forming in Joplin.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed radar indicated a tornado in Barton County, north of Joplin, on Thursday afternoon.

The threat for severe weather would last into Thursday night, the NWS warned. Credit: @DannyKansas via Storyful

Video Transcript

Yeah, that, that is, I'll send it to bam.Bam.I'll have game.I look at all the traffic stuff, you know, they're all stopped on the road here.I'm sorry.Yeah, stop that is, I'll send it to the family and I'll have you.I look at all the traffic stuff and they're all stopped on the road.I'm sorry.Yeah, that, that I'll send it to fan ba, I'll have your, I look at all the traffic stuff, you know, they're all stuff on the road.Here comes, sir.