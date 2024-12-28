Funnel Cloud Forms Over Houston's Northwest Suburbs
A funnel cloud was spotted over the northwestern suburbs of Houston, Texas, as a tornado warning was in effect for the area on Saturday morning, December 28.
Javi Delafuente said he filmed this video in Hockley, a community north of Katy in Harris County, on Saturday.
Authorities warned people to seek shelter immediately in the lowest floor of buildings, to avoid “flying debris.” Credit: Javi Delafuente via Storyful
Video Transcript
It was bigger earlier, yeah.
Look I was flying all that stuff around.
00, it's coming, it's coming.
Look, look, look.
What do you know?
It's still there.
Yeah.
