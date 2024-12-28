Funnel Cloud Forms Over Houston's Northwest Suburbs

A funnel cloud was spotted over the northwestern suburbs of Houston, Texas, as a tornado warning was in effect for the area on Saturday morning, December 28.

Javi Delafuente said he filmed this video in Hockley, a community north of Katy in Harris County, on Saturday.

Authorities warned people to seek shelter immediately in the lowest floor of buildings, to avoid “flying debris.” Credit: Javi Delafuente via Storyful

Video Transcript

It was bigger earlier, yeah.

Look I was flying all that stuff around.

00, it's coming, it's coming.

Look, look, look.

What do you know?

It's still there.

Yeah.

