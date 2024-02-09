Funnel Cloud Looms Amid Tornado Warnings in Evansville

A funnel cloud was seen amid tornado warnings in Wisconsin’s Rock County on Thursday evening, February 8.

Video shot by Austin Ehle in Evansville shows the funnel forming amid dark, stormy weather.

Authorities said they received multiple reports of tornados touching down across Rock and Green counties, according to local media, and the National Weather Service later confirmed a tornado touched down a few miles north of Evansville, along the Dane-Rock County border, at around 6pm.

The sheriff’s office in Green County, which borders both Dane and Rock counties, said five residences, two mobile homes and several other structures were damaged in the storm. Credit: Austin Ehle via Storyful