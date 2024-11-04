Funnel Cloud Spotted Amid Tornado-Warned Storm Near Tulsa

A funnel cloud was spotted swirling amid a tornado warning in Talala, Oklahoma, on Monday, November 4.

Jason Butel captured this video at his ranch in Talala. The footage shows a dark gray funnel and whipping rain.

The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms throughout Monday. The weather service said a tornado threat would increase into the evening with a potential for “strong tornadoes,” damaging wind gusts, and large hail.

Powerful storms slammed the state over the weekend, bringing at least two EF-3 tornadoes that destroyed around 100 homes. Credit: Jason Butel via Storyful

