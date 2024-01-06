Funnel cloud spotted in Port St. Lucie
WPTV received video of a funnel cloud in Port St. Lucie on Saturday afternoon.
WPTV received video of a funnel cloud in Port St. Lucie on Saturday afternoon.
A man was arrested in Leeds, Alabama, on multiple charges after plunging into a Bass Pro aquarium naked.
The community of Smithers, B.C., is rallying to support two teenage boys and their families, after the boys suffered serious burns in a New Year's Day explosion just north of the town. Jordan Parker, 15, and Micah Urban, 16, were among several people that suffered injuries at a bonfire event at the 4500 block of Henry Road just after midnight on Jan. 1.Smithers RCMP said in a statement that around 30 to 40 people were gathered around the bonfire when an object was thrown on the open flame, resul
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
TORONTO — A battle has broken out over the sidewalks in Canada's most populous city. Toronto has divided into factions. Torontonian against Torontonian, runner against walker — or so the comment sections of some online videos would have you believe. A small cohort of Toronto residents have taken issue with some of the city's running clubs, who they claim treat the sidewalks like their personal treadmills, fellow pedestrians be damned. "They'll turn a corner and it's just a large group running at
The owner of a cabin outside Yellowknife said he witnessed a dangerous and bizarre act of arson last weekend that involved firearms, a propane tank and a disused snowmobile.Alex Perrett, who lives with his partner on Walsh Lake, said that on the evening Dec. 30 he spotted a few headlamps near a snowmobile that sat around a half kilometre from his cabin. Perrett said he knows the owner of the snowmobile and just figured they were picking it up. "I was in the middle of feeding our son, and I was a
"You are useless," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him at his sentencing
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
An elusive U.S. fugitive accused of faking his own death and traveling the globe to avoid rape charges has been extradited to Utah from Scotland, the Utah County prosecutor’s office said Friday. The man known in the U.S. as Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to local prosecutors. Rossi, 36, was Utah-bound on Friday and will stand trial in Utah County for felony rape charges, county prosecutor David Leavitt said.
Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an
BEISEKER, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital by helicopter after an assault that police allege was the result of road rage. Police say a 56-year-old man walked into their detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, on Friday morning and told them he'd been in a fight with another man at a gas station and may have injured him. They say officers went to the gas station and found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, adding he was taken to hospital by STARS A
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
Blanchard was recently released on parole after serving eight years for pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother.
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
Republicans claimed Ray Epps was a federal agent, but the Justice Department wants to throw him in prison.
OLIVER, B.C. — Police in Oliver, B.C., say they're investigating a "prominent member" of the province's wine industry for an alleged sexual assault on a Mexican migrant worker. South Okanagan RCMP say the unnamed suspect employed the worker, and they believe there are other victims or witnesses who have yet to speak to investigators. Cpl. James Grandy says police are hoping to talk to others in the community if they have additional information. Police say there are officers available who speak S
The resolution claims that some citizens arrested for events on Jan. 6, 2021 have “been wrongfully held without due process.”
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Women who were sexually abused by their violin teacher over more than two decades in Chatham are speaking out, once again, after he died in November. Two of Eric Trachy's former students spoke with Windsor Morning's Amy Dodge about his death. LISTEN: Violin teacher victims reflect"When I first found out, quite honestly, I cried," one woman told CBC News."And the
Toronto police have charged a teen boy and a man in connection with a carjacking and a home invasion in North York in December with the help of a new joint task force.The violent incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, on Dec. 21, police said in a news release on Friday. Officers were called to the home shortly before 4 a.m.No one was injured, but a home was broken into and a vehicle stolen, police said.The boy, 17, and man, 19, both of Toronto, h