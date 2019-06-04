The funniest Bachelorette memes from last night's episode, for your viewing pleasure

Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was just as dramatic as Chris Harrison promised. Not only did we see Hannah B. completely break down, but Season 15, Episode 4 included the two Lukes getting into a heated fight on the field, Tyler C. and Peter stealing Bachelor Nation’s heart, someone being sent to the hospital in an ambulance, and a shocking confession literally no one saw coming.
The show all started with Hannah’s 15 suitors finding out they were headed to the East Coast. “You guys are heading to Newport, Rhode Island!” Chris said as the men cheered like they were going to the greatest place in the world. We then got to see two one-on-one dates and a group date that left Hannah confused about everyone’s intentions—including Luke P., with whom she admits she has the strongest connection.
As always, fans had a lot of thoughts about the episode—and we’ve compiled a list of all the best memes about them.
For starters, our love for John Paul Jones grows stronger after every episode. In fact, fans want to see him on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.
I’m sorry. I’m behind because I had to rewatch this 3x. If anyone had told me I would find John Paul Jones this entertaining, I’d never have believed it. #Convert #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k0P7CVhhie— WillYouAcceptThisPod (@acceptthispod) June 4, 2019
Raise your hand if you would marry John Paul Jones in a heartbeat #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oddOm1TD7J— Maddie k. (@KrolowMaddie) June 4, 2019
when john paul jones and demi finally meet in paradise #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/7JYUwLjpCW— Katelyn Rath (@katelyn_rath) June 4, 2019
I am already so ready for John Paul Jones in paradise #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WTNUcKmVMz— elisa (@ellie_woof) June 4, 2019
Fans also collectively fell in love with Peter after he asked Hannah to be his girlfriend.
Me waiting to find out what Peter’s fatal flaw is bc he’s way too sweet and caring to be real #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5uoSyJlrZ5— the bachelorette, livetweeted (@acceptedroses) June 4, 2019
peter the pilot: will you be my girlfriend?— lane (@elenamarie19) June 4, 2019
me, watching from my couch: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/SF0r8lb80u
Peter asking Hannah to be his official girlfriend— Taylir (@Tayy_Tor_Tot) June 4, 2019
Bachelorette nation: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/APJeHig7nF
me trying to explain— Niki Bell (@nicoletteholly) June 4, 2019
to my mom how
wholesome Peter the
Pilot is and how I’d
sell my organs just
to make him smile: my mom: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/O48pTMf2ai
Meanwhile, Tyler C. proved he has what it takes to win this whole thing.
#TheBachelorette— kimmy t (@oneshottrashie) June 4, 2019
Tyler C: I got you, I’m always gonna have you
Me: pic.twitter.com/u7WY0SJTw8
All of Bachelor Nation watching Tyler C comfort Hannah right now: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/bMgJP71RaH— Lu’s Reviews 🎬 (@I_Love_Lucyyy) June 4, 2019
tyler c: “i can be your arm candy. it tastes good too.”— dee (@ssnugz) May 28, 2019
me:#theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WRs3eSFKNR
#TheBachelorette— Lauren Chamblin (@123LaurenMarie) June 4, 2019
Tyler C: *says anything, does anything*
Me: pic.twitter.com/tW28bh5m4e
Jed telling Hannah he originally joined The Bachelorette as a platform to promote his music career was a confession no one expected.
Jed: I came on the #TheBachelorette... to be famous me: pic.twitter.com/ZtTzlbJUn5— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 4, 2019
They can’t say you’re here for the wrong reasons if you say it first #Jed #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/8lFDFrGX7N— liz (@paytongirl44) June 4, 2019
#TheBachelorette— Bitchy Bachelorette (@memes_bachelor) June 4, 2019
Jed: “Initially I came on because it’s a huge platform for my music, but now I actually like you!”
Hannah: pic.twitter.com/nuHHtsHLpT
jed casually mentioning that he came on the show to build his music career #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Tjvi5OkaPR— sabrina (@sabrinarihtarsh) June 4, 2019
did jed just say he came on the show to promote his music? #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/nvKGwzVdz7— Katelyn Rath (@katelyn_rath) June 4, 2019
But nothing—NOTHING—was as dramatic as the faceoff between the Lukes. Nothing.
Luke S. minding his own business:— Katie Rupp (@KatieRupp126) June 4, 2019
Luke P.: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yIQT5PWp2q
Luke P to anyone who tries to talk about their relationship with Hannah#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ElmsZszOXK— lyѕѕ (@lyssposey) June 4, 2019
Hannah: Who here has a problem with Luke P?— The Bachelor Antagonist (@bachelorbruh) June 4, 2019
The guys:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Pl2hHTMPUS
#TheBachelorette Luke P every time the camera pans on him pic.twitter.com/wOB50NDb2s— lyѕѕ (@lyssposey) June 4, 2019
We can definitely expect a lot more memes during the next episode of The Bachelorette, which airs Monday, June 17th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.