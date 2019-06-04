The funniest Bachelorette memes from last night's episode, for your viewing pleasure

Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was just as dramatic as Chris Harrison promised. Not only did we see Hannah B. completely break down, but Season 15, Episode 4 included the two Lukes getting into a heated fight on the field, Tyler C. and Peter stealing Bachelor Nation’s heart, someone being sent to the hospital in an ambulance, and a shocking confession literally no one saw coming.

The show all started with Hannah’s 15 suitors finding out they were headed to the East Coast. “You guys are heading to Newport, Rhode Island!” Chris said as the men cheered like they were going to the greatest place in the world. We then got to see two one-on-one dates and a group date that left Hannah confused about everyone’s intentions—including Luke P., with whom she admits she has the strongest connection.

As always, fans had a lot of thoughts about the episode—and we’ve compiled a list of all the best memes about them.

For starters, our love for John Paul Jones grows stronger after every episode. In fact, fans want to see him on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

I’m sorry. I’m behind because I had to rewatch this 3x. If anyone had told me I would find John Paul Jones this entertaining, I’d never have believed it. #Convert #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k0P7CVhhie — WillYouAcceptThisPod (@acceptthispod) June 4, 2019

Raise your hand if you would marry John Paul Jones in a heartbeat #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oddOm1TD7J — Maddie k. (@KrolowMaddie) June 4, 2019

when john paul jones and demi finally meet in paradise #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/7JYUwLjpCW — Katelyn Rath (@katelyn_rath) June 4, 2019

I am already so ready for John Paul Jones in paradise #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WTNUcKmVMz — elisa (@ellie_woof) June 4, 2019

Fans also collectively fell in love with Peter after he asked Hannah to be his girlfriend.

Me waiting to find out what Peter’s fatal flaw is bc he’s way too sweet and caring to be real #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5uoSyJlrZ5 — the bachelorette, livetweeted (@acceptedroses) June 4, 2019

peter the pilot: will you be my girlfriend?

me, watching from my couch: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/SF0r8lb80u

— lane (@elenamarie19) June 4, 2019

Peter asking Hannah to be his official girlfriend

Bachelorette nation: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/APJeHig7nF

— Taylir (@Tayy_Tor_Tot) June 4, 2019

me trying to explain

to my mom how

wholesome Peter the

Pilot is and how I’d

sell my organs just

to make him smile: my mom: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/O48pTMf2ai









— Niki Bell (@nicoletteholly) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Tyler C. proved he has what it takes to win this whole thing.

#TheBachelorette



Tyler C: I got you, I’m always gonna have you



Me: pic.twitter.com/u7WY0SJTw8







— kimmy t (@oneshottrashie) June 4, 2019

All of Bachelor Nation watching Tyler C comfort Hannah right now: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/bMgJP71RaH — Lu’s Reviews 🎬 (@I_Love_Lucyyy) June 4, 2019

tyler c: “i can be your arm candy. it tastes good too.”

me:#theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WRs3eSFKNR

— dee (@ssnugz) May 28, 2019

Jed telling Hannah he originally joined The Bachelorette as a platform to promote his music career was a confession no one expected.

Jed: I came on the #TheBachelorette... to be famous me: pic.twitter.com/ZtTzlbJUn5 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 4, 2019

They can’t say you’re here for the wrong reasons if you say it first #Jed #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/8lFDFrGX7N — liz (@paytongirl44) June 4, 2019

#TheBachelorette



Jed: “Initially I came on because it’s a huge platform for my music, but now I actually like you!”



Hannah: pic.twitter.com/nuHHtsHLpT







— Bitchy Bachelorette (@memes_bachelor) June 4, 2019

jed casually mentioning that he came on the show to build his music career #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Tjvi5OkaPR — sabrina (@sabrinarihtarsh) June 4, 2019

did jed just say he came on the show to promote his music? #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/nvKGwzVdz7 — Katelyn Rath (@katelyn_rath) June 4, 2019

But nothing—NOTHING—was as dramatic as the faceoff between the Lukes. Nothing.