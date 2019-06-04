The funniest Bachelorette memes from last night's episode, for your viewing pleasure

Natasha Reda
Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was just as dramatic as Chris Harrison promised. Not only did we see Hannah B. completely break down, but Season 15, Episode 4 included the two Lukes getting into a heated fight on the field, Tyler C. and Peter stealing Bachelor Nation’s heart, someone being sent to the hospital in an ambulance, and a shocking confession literally no one saw coming.

The show all started with Hannah’s 15 suitors finding out they were headed to the East Coast. “You guys are heading to Newport, Rhode Island!” Chris said as the men cheered like they were going to the greatest place in the world. We then got to see two one-on-one dates and a group date that left Hannah confused about everyone’s intentions—including Luke P., with whom she admits she has the strongest connection.

As always, fans had a lot of thoughts about the episode—and we’ve compiled a list of all the best memes about them.

For starters, our love for John Paul Jones grows stronger after every episode. In fact, fans want to see him on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Fans also collectively fell in love with Peter after he asked Hannah to be his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Tyler C. proved he has what it takes to win this whole thing.

Jed telling Hannah he originally joined The Bachelorette as a platform to promote his music career was a confession no one expected.

But nothing—NOTHING—was as dramatic as the faceoff between the Lukes. Nothing.

We can definitely expect a lot more memes during the next episode of The Bachelorette, which airs Monday, June 17th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.