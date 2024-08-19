Funniest Edinburgh Fringe jokes from years gone by

Each year comedy channel UKTV and Dave names its top gag from the Edinburgh festival, which is chosen by a panel of critics and then voted on by the public.

This year's Funniest Joke of the Fringe winner is comedian Mark Simmons with his pun about a cancelled sailing trip.

Here are the previous 10 winners:

2023: Lorna Rose Treen became the first female comedian to win the accolade since the inaugural Fringe joke award in 2008 with her dating pun.

"I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."

2022: A pasta gag from Masai Graham triumphed as the Fringe festival returned in full force after the Covid pandemic.

"I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta."

2019: Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel got plenty of laughs but also some criticism from a Tourette's charity with his winning joke.

"I keep randomly shouting out 'broccoli' and 'cauliflower' - I think I might have florets."

2018: Liverpool comedian Alan Rowe hit the spot with a one-liner about being sacked by a Jobcentre.

"Working at the Jobcentre has to be a tense job - knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day."

2017: Ken Cheng, who is also a professional poker player, kept a straight face with his gag about the new pound coin.

"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change."

2016: Having made the shortlist in the two previous years, Masai Graham finally took the top spot with his organ donor joke.

"My dad suggested I register for a donor card, he is a man after my own heart"

2015: With a Fringe show called Punderbolt, it was no surprise that a pun was Darren Walsh's punchline.

"I just deleted all the German names off my phone. It's Hans free."

2014: Tim Vine became the first comedian to win the award for a second time with his joke about a vacuum cleaner.

"I decided to sell my Hoover... well it was just collecting dust."

2013: Having quit his job selling paintbrushes to become a comedian, Rob Auton's joke was judged a stroke of genius.

"I heard a rumour Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa."

Tim Vine took home the prize in 2014 [Getty Images]

2012: Canadian funnyman Stewart Francis took a swipe at the Beckhams with his winning joke.

"You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks."

2011: Nick Helm added a touch of Disney magic to the frustrating task of choosing a new password.

"I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves."