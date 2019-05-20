The Funniest Fan Reactions to Bran Stark Becoming King in Game of Thrones : 'Slow Clap'

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

On the series finale of Game of Thrones, Bran Stark was named king of Westeros — and Twitter had a field day.

Bran, fourth child of Eddard and Catelyn Stark, has been played by Isaac Hempstead Wright since the HBO show premiered in 2011. As a warg and the new Three-Eyed Raven, Bran is able to enter the minds of animals to perceive the world through their senses and even control their actions.

That said, in comparison to the rest of the contenders for the Iron Throne, Bran’s character was largely undeveloped, not to mention missing in action for much of the series. Luckily, that provided ample comedic material for when he became ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions below:

When you do none of the work on a group project but get all the credit #GameOfThones #branstark pic.twitter.com/ZMKYG7Dizw — Jacob Burdett (@JohnHenderson_9) May 20, 2019

let us all channel our inner Bran Stark this morning and work smarter, not harder pic.twitter.com/ajhr3Ivbv8 — Caitlyn (@nyltiaccc) May 20, 2019

Bran laughing at everyone this season watching them kill one another knowing damn well he would take the throne in the end #GOTFinale #GameOfThones #bran #BranStark pic.twitter.com/PFheWaxbX7 — Trash Can Alana (Tonya) (@effysmith4) May 20, 2019

Doesn't tell anyone the future and let's everyone die just so they don't veer off the path to making you King. Slow clap Bran. #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/fGyEB6KOx5 — Peter Klein (@SqueakyP1) May 20, 2019

Bran Stark, King of the Six Kingdoms and skinny legend, showing up to the meeting w his advisors#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OSSS8AgXKD — rachel (@rachel_bagley) May 20, 2019

How to become king in GOT:



- Be a warrior like Jon Snow ❌



- Be a strategist like Tyrion Lannister ❌



- Be cruel like Cersei Lannister ❌



- Have 3 dragons like Daenerys Targaryen ❌



- Roll your eyes like Bran Stark ✅#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones



















— Isaac Nervoso (@IsaacNervoso) May 20, 2019

2 years ago I jokingly tweeted.. unpopular opinion but bran stark would sit on the iron throne .@GameOfThrones I was only joking pic.twitter.com/TKihzf87bg — Uncle,please sit🎠👑 (@The4thAG) May 20, 2019

The lone Bran Stark fan on twitter did not expect to see this day — barbara da 5’9” (@rosavertov) May 20, 2019

Bran Stark watching everybody die & argue for years knowing it was paving his way to the throne. #GameOfThrones #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/wXWxEfEGjA — GameOfKweens (@GameofKweens) May 20, 2019

Bran Stark getting the throne after doing literally nothing for eight seasons #GameOfThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/Ze3HLFNJbu — Jordan Boness (@JorBrooke10) May 20, 2019

Speaking to E! News last month, Hempstead Wright, 20, said saying goodbye to his character after so many years was an “emotional” journey.

“It was really sad. Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird,” he said. “I’m never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I’ve got to play for the last ten years of my life. It’s a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional.”

But just because the show is ending doesn’t mean he intends to lose touch with any of his costars.

“I think a lot of us will be keen to do the reunions,” he said. “We’ve got a little group chat so people are always popping up ideas in there of when we should hang out. Somebody mentioned Ibiza. We’ll have to see.”