All the Funniest Tweets About President Trump's Fast Food Buffet of 'Hamberders'

From ELLE

President Trump, who's often a walking meme of himself, hosted the Clemson Tigers football team on Monday to celebrate their national championship win. Due to the government shutdown, the event could not be catered by non-essential government employees, and so Trump proudly declared that he bought and served the team "massive amounts of Fast Food" aka "over 1000 hamberders." Hamberders!!

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 - Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

People quickly took to Twitter to joke about Trump's massive fast food buffet. Ahead, some of the best:

Gabe in Eighth Grade is the host that Trump wishes he was & will never be pic.twitter.com/CEqbQn6kzn - priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 15, 2019

me settling in for a night in with netflix pic.twitter.com/AMpwmTuYUh - David Mack (@davidmackau) January 14, 2019

That "(I paid)" parenthetical in his hamberder tweet is the equivalent of George needing credit for the big salad. - J. Neas (@jneas81) January 15, 2019

"HAMBERDER HELPER, WHEN YOU NEED A HELPING HAND!" pic.twitter.com/DUUOTf08Mi - Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 15, 2019

Great start to the day. A hamberder and covfefe. pic.twitter.com/iowJWLuLwY - Ben (@BennyEastSide) January 15, 2019

cheat day heard of it pic.twitter.com/pNvPeC4dBG - Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) January 15, 2019

Imagine going to the White House to meet the President and Trumpito is standing there waiting to hand you a 4 for 4 pic.twitter.com/rtQwQBi3gD - Lil Wifi/New Mane (@VanRidd) January 14, 2019









('You Might Also Like',)