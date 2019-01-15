All the Funniest Tweets About President Trump's Fast Food Buffet of 'Hamberders'

Madison Feller
Photo credit: Pool - Getty Images

From ELLE

President Trump, who's often a walking meme of himself, hosted the Clemson Tigers football team on Monday to celebrate their national championship win. Due to the government shutdown, the event could not be catered by non-essential government employees, and so Trump proudly declared that he bought and served the team "massive amounts of Fast Food" aka "over 1000 hamberders." Hamberders!!

People quickly took to Twitter to joke about Trump's massive fast food buffet. Ahead, some of the best:



