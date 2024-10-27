Here Are The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
1.
"tomorrow i’ll wake up early to do it"me at 10am: pic.twitter.com/WfNWBVGfHh
— 💖 (@twaniimals) October 26, 2024
2.
Porch light will be off this year 😫 pic.twitter.com/EHtqCS0wLc
— Purse•Less Paulette. (@riymdream) October 24, 2024
3.
the 3yo just told me to "text her when her Starbucks gets here". I feel it's necessary to add that she does not have a phone to receive texts on. She also can't read
— kourtney (@kourtneyinhell) October 25, 2024
4.
that's hozier https://t.co/NNCEOvf2E4
— *+:｡percy｡:+* (@dreadfuldev0tee) October 25, 2024
5.
6.
She ain’t even let the joke sit in the air I’M CRYING https://t.co/OwnzT8FTOg
— Tyler (@tyler_cov) October 26, 2024
Cartoon Network / Twitter: @tyler_cov
7.
They said don’t even think about it 😭 https://t.co/EYY8oVD8k2
— Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) October 25, 2024
8.
I am the way i am because my mom is my biggest hater pic.twitter.com/v1NqMuQAzj
— e (@wtvrem13) October 26, 2024
9.
my six year old just made this bumper sticker for me pic.twitter.com/S7sIngHrJQ
— 𝔭𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔟𝔬𝔫𝔢 (@christmasearwig) October 26, 2024
10.
Apple pleaseee not today…. this is my Popeyes money
— , (@sgrate_) October 25, 2024
11.
nigga got his hand on his hip he fed the fuck up LMFAOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/G5iEFBUkHK
— Feru ✭ (@ferupity) October 25, 2024
12.
I hate y’all LMAOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/mCNLcgWFqr pic.twitter.com/86JKg2TsPS
— Pree (@diabolicalpree) October 25, 2024
13.
[doctor hands my wife our newborn son] congratulationsmy wife: do u want to hold himme: yes [picking him up and gently cradling him until i start to cry] wow. he’s so preciousdoctor: put me down
— cory (@coolmathgame_) October 25, 2024
14.
when my man won’t let me bite him as hard as i can for no reason pic.twitter.com/ja5zxSgsij
— jynx (@jynxbby) October 26, 2024
United Artists / Twitter: @jynxbby
15.
nor do they apparently https://t.co/MuCkzJvQE4
— Heidi Selassie I (@heidisaint) October 26, 2024
16.
when a girl is done with you she talks to you like she in HR or something
— ᴄʀᴏᴡ (@crowbrss) October 26, 2024
17.
whoever named the grapefruit when there was already a fruit named grape.......incompetent legend. i wish we could hang out
— erin chack (@ErinChack) October 25, 2024
