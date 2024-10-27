Here Are The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!

1.

"tomorrow i’ll wake up early to do it"me at 10am: pic.twitter.com/WfNWBVGfHh — 💖 (@twaniimals) October 26, 2024

Twitter: @twaniimals

2.

Porch light will be off this year 😫 pic.twitter.com/EHtqCS0wLc — Purse•Less Paulette. (@riymdream) October 24, 2024

Twitter: @riymdream

3.

the 3yo just told me to "text her when her Starbucks gets here". I feel it's necessary to add that she does not have a phone to receive texts on. She also can't read — kourtney (@kourtneyinhell) October 25, 2024

Twitter: @kourtneyinhell

4.

Twitter: @dreadfuldev0tee

5.

6.

She ain’t even let the joke sit in the air I’M CRYING https://t.co/OwnzT8FTOg — Tyler (@tyler_cov) October 26, 2024

Cartoon Network / Twitter: @tyler_cov

7.

They said don’t even think about it 😭 https://t.co/EYY8oVD8k2 — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) October 25, 2024

Twitter: @kikimordi

8.

I am the way i am because my mom is my biggest hater pic.twitter.com/v1NqMuQAzj — e (@wtvrem13) October 26, 2024

Twitter: @wtvrem13

9.

my six year old just made this bumper sticker for me pic.twitter.com/S7sIngHrJQ — 𝔭𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔟𝔬𝔫𝔢 (@christmasearwig) October 26, 2024

Twitter: @christmasearwig

10.

Apple pleaseee not today…. this is my Popeyes money — , (@sgrate_) October 25, 2024

Twitter: @sgrate_

11.

nigga got his hand on his hip he fed the fuck up LMFAOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/G5iEFBUkHK — Feru ✭ (@ferupity) October 25, 2024

Twitter: @ferupity

12.

Twitter: @diabolicalpree

13.

[doctor hands my wife our newborn son] congratulationsmy wife: do u want to hold himme: yes [picking him up and gently cradling him until i start to cry] wow. he’s so preciousdoctor: put me down — cory (@coolmathgame_) October 25, 2024

Twitter: @coolmathgame_

14.

when my man won’t let me bite him as hard as i can for no reason pic.twitter.com/ja5zxSgsij — jynx (@jynxbby) October 26, 2024

United Artists / Twitter: @jynxbby

15.

nor do they apparently https://t.co/MuCkzJvQE4 — Heidi Selassie I (@heidisaint) October 26, 2024

Twitter: @heidisaint

16.

when a girl is done with you she talks to you like she in HR or something — ᴄʀᴏᴡ (@crowbrss) October 26, 2024

Twitter: @crowbrss

17.

whoever named the grapefruit when there was already a fruit named grape.......incompetent legend. i wish we could hang out — erin chack (@ErinChack) October 25, 2024

Twitter: @ErinChack

