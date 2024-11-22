The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Nov. 16-22)

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded as X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

watching someone else control the computer and doing it differently than you would is one of life’s greatest challenges — chase (@_chase_____) November 18, 2024

does anyone know if this is still happening https://t.co/ryBu6TkMnI — didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) November 19, 2024

the amount I’m sighing these days could fuel a small wind farm — Alexis Gay (@yayalexisgay) November 19, 2024

My two year old nephew just absolutely roasted my ass. Got on a FaceTime with him and he showed me his trains and then he asked “where are yours?” and I had to admit that I own zero trains. Fucking humiliating. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 21, 2024

elmo kind of tweets like a drunk girl in a bar bathroom https://t.co/on9s2o15SW — trash jones (@jzux) November 19, 2024

he's mad at me cause i keep replying "🧯" to every girl that comments “🔥” on his pictures — sav (@goldensavvv) November 18, 2024

I accidentally told my boss I loved him while getting off the phone so if anyone needs me I’ll be walking directly into the ocean. — Kristen (@Kica333) November 19, 2024

The shortest walk ever pic.twitter.com/wCTTawn22Y — Irena Buzarewicz (@IrenaBuzarewicz) November 18, 2024

sorry i cant come in today theres a cat in my house. oh no it’s my cat. yeah he’s fine. but like he’s just there and i want to hang out with him — morgue 🕸️ (@biopsybimbo) November 18, 2024

I knew this generation didn’t gaf when everybody stopped ironing 😭 — t. (@t_sadiity) November 21, 2024

type of vibe i’m on pic.twitter.com/a2FpnpNvjf — N (@dearvotion) November 19, 2024

very difficult being a full grown adult with a terrible fear of being “in trouble” — maya 👒 (@mayaisfiya) November 18, 2024

the 8 year old i tutor will be walking down the street with me and be like “that place makes the best coffee in town” and i’ll be like “clara you are eight” and she’ll just smile and say “yeah. i have a little sip sometimes no biggie” https://t.co/HEnyB4ymzf — sarina (@sariverse) November 19, 2024

I don’t have the gene that makes me want to have a “crumbl cookie” — M.E🍂 (@Emmys) November 21, 2024

bro did you really just mix up e.g. and i.e. in front of the hoes — sophie (@netcapgirl) November 18, 2024

“drag is inherently sexual” and it’s just trixie and katya conducting a keynote on the progression of bad wigs in movie franchises pic.twitter.com/MeiPKZ2izf — emily (@headcarsslaying) November 18, 2024

i rlly like ur writing!! i can tell you used a thesaurus :) like that word doesn’t quite mean that but i know exactly how you got there — lily (@hondacrvthe3rd) November 20, 2024

i get so anxious before concerts you'd think i'm the one who's going on stage — amii ꨄ︎ heard tbd x cbbh x maroon. (@amiidwoht) November 20, 2024

My boyfriend told me his nickname growing up was Shorts because he was the first boy in his hometown to start wearing Shorts in the spring and I didn’t believe it until we visited and he was riding a bike through the town square and someone yelled, “Shorts!!!” at him. — Christin (@hexprax) November 19, 2024

i got fired from my marketing job for pitching a reverse Hot Ones where we make famous people drink ten increasingly warm glasses of milk — erin chack (@ErinChack) November 20, 2024

“fatherless behavior” why does my dad get all the credit for the work i put into being a horrible woman — ghost 𖤐 (@ghostcoochie) November 19, 2024

“What the hell, sure” is so profound it’s kinda daily mantra at this point — Girl (@satoraurgojo) November 20, 2024

our father, who art in heaven, baja be thy blast — chey (@iwishurosesxo) November 20, 2024

me: *starts the washer*



me, two minutes later: what's that noise — meghan (@deloisivete) November 21, 2024

I much prefer the British spelling of “diarrhea” which is “diarrhoea” because it looks like you’ve lost control of your vowels. — Sal Robins 💜🤍💚 (@Sal_Robins) November 20, 2024

Having a job is really getting in the way of my true calling and passion: planning thanksgiving dinner — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) November 21, 2024

