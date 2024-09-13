The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Sept. 7-13)

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded to X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

i have been nothing but distant and hard to read and this is how you treat me — bek (@rosenstein_) September 11, 2024

Boys with bad handwriting: psh. Grow Up



Girls with bad handwriting: the secrets of the universe spill from your pen and your encrypted messages may be read only by those who are worthy of the knowledge — Caroline (@weirdassfishes) September 11, 2024

representation is important. thank you unicode team. pic.twitter.com/1wReskTszc — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) September 11, 2024

two weeks ago a friend was telling me about how they were sad because they hosted a cookout and invited “all their friends” but no one came and i just had to sit there and smile and nod as they sadly told me about this cookout that, incidentally, they did not invite me to — cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) September 10, 2024

Staring into the abyss and it doesn't have any dinner ideas either — meghan (@deloisivete) September 11, 2024

every time i see a plastic bag floating in the wind i think of katy perry. if she has no other impact, she has that — no (@zedonarrival) September 12, 2024

just got in trouble for saying “thanks everyone” in the work gc after i asked a question and nobody answered it — mia! (@miakanaiko) September 10, 2024

(realizing i’m not anxious about anything right now) well this isn’t good. what am i forgetting — trash jones (@jzux) September 10, 2024

Just remembered families exist https://t.co/cAbVof62FT — Meg (@megannn_lynne) September 9, 2024

A Day in the Life of an Immigrant, According to Donald Trump:



- wake up in jail

- get your transgender operation

- for breakfast, dog

- take over Seattle

- for dinner, cat — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) September 11, 2024

soft launching your call out the next day by telling everyone at work your stomach feels a little weird — apple (@missmilkton) September 12, 2024

America has a lot of faults as a country but we absolutely went off with garbage disposals in our kitchen sinks. “just use a food catcher?? scrape the food into the trash???” thank u Europe but we actually put loud finger-ripping chainsaws in our drains god bless❤️ — reb (@rebmasel) September 9, 2024

The only way I can describe this photo is that they look like they’re in an SNL skit about themselves. pic.twitter.com/tfZsvUv3IV — Melissa Stewart (@LissaJoStewart) September 9, 2024

I’m sorry I can’t come. My dog expects me home by a certain time. — One Ordinary Girl (@audri_em) September 12, 2024

personally i would use a serif font to admit to a betrayal of this magnitude https://t.co/h0q1kitEVB — multitude🔻container (@lllliatttt) September 10, 2024

“You made your bed, now lie in it.”



You think that’s a threat? I’ll go lie in it right now. — Burning Mom ⚡️ (@MomOnFire) September 11, 2024

Wow, cats have had a hell of an election season huh? — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) September 11, 2024

“party in the USA” if it was written by morrisey: https://t.co/50MGKdIrhM — cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) September 10, 2024

love dating someone really offline because I can blatantly pass off various other people’s tweets as my own jokes — katie (@focusfronting) September 10, 2024

we were all incredibly touched by your dj set — Isabella (@lev__glebovich) September 8, 2024

Baby this woman on my plane asked another woman to switch seats so she could sit next to her husband — well the new seat doesn’t recline so an hour into the flight she asked to switch back and the other woman said no. Now they’re arguing! pic.twitter.com/50xJ4lCRPl — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) September 10, 2024

So funny when celebs cheat and release a statement like “please be considerate of my family” like buddy seems as though you started it!!!! — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 10, 2024

beat teen pregnancy and with the current dating market it looks like i might beat adult pregnancy too — jen merritt!!! (@jennifermerr) September 7, 2024

not to be a hater but why would you waste your youth on pickleball when you’re perfectly capable of enjoying the noble sport of tennis — paige (@midwesterneur) September 9, 2024

“I have been a leader on fertilization.” No, that’s Nick Cannon — Keeks 🍓 (@DietCoke_Esq) September 11, 2024

calling january 6th “j6” like it’s a k-pop group is unfortunately soooo funny — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) September 11, 2024

is your hair ever so greasy you start to feel unlovable — bella (@earlygirl__) September 8, 2024

The brownies I started baking in my Easy Bake oven in 1982 are done if you guys want any — Syrup Tishus (@Syrup_Tishus) September 10, 2024

