Here Are The Funniest Weekend Tweets

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!

1.

did you guys know a whole world opens up if you start getting out of bed at 6am instead of 2 in the afternoon — إقرأ (@ghoulhag) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @ghoulhag

2.

me trying to make the ghosts in my room think i can see them https://t.co/wfHP4AVOhf — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 8, 2024

UFC / Twitter: @scubaryan_

3.

over 30 and slept the wrong way pic.twitter.com/Bp9QVaXVUz — Jordan (@itsjordanapps) June 8, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @itsjordanapps

4.

5.

never forget who was there at your lowest (ibuprofen) — 𖧧 (@mothintoflames) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @mothintoflames

6.

she pissed me off today pic.twitter.com/OSrjNSX8FK — lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) June 8, 2024

Twitter: @bigfatmoosepssy

7.

“we want grandkids” best i can do is not kiII myseIf — Jimmy (@lieslmao) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @lieslmao

8.

she got that annalise keating walk.. this semester took everything she had sjshjsjsbd 😭 https://t.co/XdJCdTJzXm — 𐚁 jaq (@itsgivingjaq) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @itsgivingjaq

9.

my friend told me he couldn’t hang out because he ate a handful of fruit snacks and I was like “um ok glucose queen go off” and then he was like “my mom was visiting and she combined my THC gummies and my melatonin gummies with my fruit snacks and I don’t know what I just ate” — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @jtrebach

10.

Why are plane tickets so expensive. You going that way anyways just give me a ride. — Hustlanani (@hustlanani) June 8, 2024

Twitter: @hustlanani

11.

she SAID she’s working late pic.twitter.com/Nx1bJZV4bF — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) June 7, 2024

Island Records / Twitter: @lucyj_ford

12.

i wish i could be nonchalant but unfortunately i'm insane — shi (@spuwnk) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @spuwnk

13.

6’4 wasian dude asked for mi number at work n we had lunch together on mi break then randomly he’s like “u wanna see my tats?” and then got up showed me his tramp stamp that says “techno” 😭 im kind of obsessed like that’s camp to me. — 𝔎𝔥𝔞𝔡𝔦𝔧𝔞𝔥 🗝₊˚⊹ ♡ (@gwenisonline) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @gwenisonline

14.

THIS IS TAKING ME OUTTTT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mAgjDzVtwt — SMINTY (@smintyd) June 6, 2024

youtube.com / Twitter: @smintyd

15.

Nobody:Black people when you take a long time to unlock the door: if a killer was here they woulda got us — Cammy Ricardo Raul Disco (@CammyDisco) June 8, 2024

Twitter: @CammyDisco

16.

Please don’t bring me to no party if u gon do coke im really gon b in the corner like this pic.twitter.com/vgkB8xqAbS https://t.co/RWUNEesVV5 — Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) June 7, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @invis4yo

17.

in the wine bar. straight up "uncorking it". and by "it", haha, well. let's justr say. My pinots — latke la cerva (@latkedelrey) June 8, 2024

Twitter: @latkedelrey

18.

Mistakenly booked a two bedroom hotel, I'm gonna set an alarm for 2:30am and go sleep in the other room. — benzema (@K_AGISO) June 8, 2024

Twitter: @K_AGISO

