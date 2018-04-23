Funniest Westworld Season 2 Premiere Tweets

Emily Tannenbaum
Photo credit: Twitter + HBO

From ELLE

So, if you were on Twitter tonight, you know one thing is true: Westworld is back. That might be all you know, though, because even avid watchers were confused as hell. But that's okay! That's what Westworld is all about, right? Rabid conspiracy theories, warped timelines, and a lot of murder are just par for the course for HBO's big AI hit, which makes Twitter a pretty entertaining place to be on a Sunday night.

Here, the most hilarious, confused, and silly tweets and memes about the Westworld season 2 premiere.

When you're so confused




When you realize Bernard is the perfect mole

When Dolores breaks bad, but you're right there with her

Wait, there's something kind of off about this...

Surprise cameo!

Seriously, they keep trying it.

The best response since "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative..."

When Young William's not even in the episode, but this is still true

You Might Also Like