Funniest Westworld Season 2 Premiere Tweets

From ELLE

So, if you were on Twitter tonight, you know one thing is true: Westworld is back. That might be all you know, though, because even avid watchers were confused as hell. But that's okay! That's what Westworld is all about, right? Rabid conspiracy theories, warped timelines, and a lot of murder are just par for the course for HBO's big AI hit, which makes Twitter a pretty entertaining place to be on a Sunday night.

Here, the most hilarious, confused, and silly tweets and memes about the Westworld season 2 premiere.

When you're so confused





Diving into season 2 without fully understanding last season. #westworld pic.twitter.com/VaHC83BSHy - Afro.Samaurai. (@BlackBuddha3) April 23, 2018







Me trying to figure out what’s going on in Westworld. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/umDGTEvktl - RG3 (@thisisaROBery) April 23, 2018

My thoughts on the 2nd season premier of #Westworld pic.twitter.com/KyOSvOOJsk - Justin Ivens (@J_Ivens31) April 23, 2018

me three minutes into #WestWorld trying to figure out the timeline of bernard’s dream / flashback pic.twitter.com/JJ3bgII1pC - adrian (@primadonnapunk) April 23, 2018

When you realize Bernard is the perfect mole

They still don't know Bernard is a host #Westworld pic.twitter.com/hbLvbgY1g1 - Marie (@oliviaspope) April 23, 2018

When Dolores breaks bad, but you're right there with her

Wait, there's something kind of off about this...

I like how #westworld has 3D-printed robots that achieve sentience, but the computers run... DOS ? pic.twitter.com/fs6XyRmShF - Mike Murphy (@mcwm) April 23, 2018

Surprise cameo!

Pretty wild that they kept Zuckerberg’s #Westworld cameo from leaking prior to the premier. pic.twitter.com/z1kMBNYOVJ - Brian Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) April 23, 2018

Seriously, they keep trying it.

The best response since "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative..."

From now on if y’all ever disrespect me I’m going to say



“Doesn’t look like anything to me”



And then ride off on my robot horse #westworld pic.twitter.com/zWsqfn3Wsk







- forgetfululu (@lulujasam) April 23, 2018

When Young William's not even in the episode, but this is still true

If you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my#westworld pic.twitter.com/DOKC1L5xne



- Jessica Frey (@JessicaNFrey) April 23, 2018

You Might Also Like



