This is the hilarious moment a woman was chased - by a flock of 37 sheep. Chloe Jervis, 18, was on a walk in Edale, Derbyshire, with her family when two rams approached her. The part-time housekeeper started speed walking to get away from them but realised more of the flock had joined. They chased her until she got to the bottom of the hill where her brother Nathan Jervis, 25, was waiting.