Furry Porch Pirate Caught Swiping Pumpkin From Outside Connecticut Home

A black bear was caught red-pawed stealing a pumpkin from the front porch of a Connecticut home.

Footage from Alisa Craig shows the furry porch pirate approaching one of the pumpkins adorning the steps to her home, quickly having a sniff and taste test, before making off with the delicious loot.

“On a Sunday afternoon a big black bear strolled up to our front porch and casually grabbed our pumpkin for a nice healthy lunch,” Craig told Storyful. Credit: Alisa Craig via Storyful