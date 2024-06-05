Further arrests in hit-and-run murder inquiry

Mackenzie Ball died following a two-vehicle collision in Wickersley on Sunday [South Yorkshire Police]

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old in Rotherham.

Mackenzie Ball, who was a passenger in a Land Rover Discovery, died after the car collided with a Subaru Forester in Morthen Road, Wickersley, on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said the men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving and remained in custody.

The 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

A 21-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has also been bailed.

In a statement released following Mr Ball's death, his family said they were "absolutely devastated" and appealed for those with information to come forward.

