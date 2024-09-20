Further drop in cruise ship passengers expected

The total potential number of passengers that could come ashore in 2024 is about 60,200 [BBC]

The number of cruise ship passengers coming ashore to Guernsey is expected to experience a further decline this year.

About 115,200 people visited the island from 80 cruises in 2019, before dropping to 77,640 in 2022 and 79,600 in 2023, according to passenger exit surveys.

Presuming no cruises cancel before the end of the season, the total potential number of passengers that could come ashore in 2024 is about 60,200. As of July, 26,331 passengers had visited.

No passenger arrivals from cruise ships were recorded in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

'Radical change'

Travel expert and journalist Julian Bray blamed changing preferences for the decline.

"Worldwide the cruise industry has recovered, there are lots of new orders on ships," he said.

"Cruising patterns have changed though, and cruises are bypassing the Channel Islands and going to Lisbon on the Azores."

Andy Ison, director of Guernsey Pearl and Guernsey Jewellery, said his shop at Rocquaine used to benefit from the arrival of coaches used by cruise passengers.

"We used to really look forward to the cruise liner season, and now, I don't even look at the cruise liner list because it's no longer a significant effect to the business," he said.

"Without a radical change, I just can't see it picking up."

In an update from Visit Guernsey, it said the 2025/26 seasons "look promising" with "passenger numbers for next year already surpassing 2024's total".

