Further flats planned for former council offices

Plans to build further apartments at the site of former council offices have been put forward in Lincolnshire.

The building at St Peter’s Hill in Grantham used to house South Kesteven District Council's customer services centre.

Part of the building already has planning permission to be transformed into 24 self-contained flats, varying from one to three bedrooms.

A planning application has been submitted for a further four residential apartments.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the new application for the site required no external alterations and would tie in with the previously approved scheme.

The unlisted, 20th Century building is adjacent to the Grade II-listed Guildhall and Sessions Hall, situated within Grantham’s conservation area.

Council staff moved to new offices above the Savoy Cinema in January 2023, aiming to save taxpayers an estimated £300,000 annually in running costs.

