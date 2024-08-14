Further man charged over seaside resort protests

About 600 protesters gathered on Weymouth seafront on 4 August [BBC]

A man has been charged after protests on Weymouth seafront.

Dorset Police said Kevin Searle had been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The protest saw an estimated 400 anti-immigration protesters gather on 4 August. There were also about 200 Stand Up to Racism demonstrators.

The 40-year-old from the seaside town is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.

Two police officers were injured during the protests on Weymouth Esplanade.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan, of Dorset Police, said: "This latest arrest and charge demonstrates our continued commitment to take action against those believed to be involved in criminal activity during the recent protest activity.

"Our message remains very clear - we will not tolerate any reported hate, violence, or disorder in our communities."

Disorder broke out in Southport on 30 July, a day after Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event in the town.

It spread to other towns and cities across England in the subsequent days.

Two men appeared in court on Tuesday after the protests in the town.

Ian Thomas, 47, from Bournemouth, is charged with violent disorder, and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Ian Vetier, 36, from Weymouth, is also accused of violent disorder during the gathering on Weymouth Esplanade on 4 August.

Both men were remanded in custody by Poole magistrates. They are due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

External internet links