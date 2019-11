Fury makes WWE bow, women's fight featured on Saudi undercard

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF TYSON FURY'S WRESTLING MATCH AGAINST BRAUN STROWMAN / HIGHLIGHTS OF WOMEN'S MATCH BETWEEN NATALYA AND LACEY EVANS

SHOWS: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (OCTOBER 31, 2019) (WWE - NO RESALES)

1. TYSON FURY MAKES HIS WAY INTO RING

2. BRAUN STROWMAN MAKES HIS WAY INTO RING

3. FURY SCORES DECISIVE KNOCKOUT

WOMEN'S MATCH BETWEEN NATALYA AND LACEY EVANS

4. VARIOUS OF NATALYA MAKING WAY TO RING/ FANS IN ARENA

5, VARIOUS LACEY EVANS MAKES HER WAY TO THE RING / FANS IN ARENA

6. VARIOUS OF NATALYA AND LACEY EVANS / NATALYA WINS

7. VARIOUS OF NATALYA / LACEY EVANS HUGGING FANS IN THE CROWD





STORY: Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made his long-awaited WWE debut on Thursday (October 31) in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton fought Braun Strowman in Riyadh in an event that had particular signficance as two women featured on the bill.

The match between Natalya and Lacey Evans broke new ground in conservative Saudi Arabia.

Over the last 12 months the middle eastern country - which is often criticised for its human rights record - has announced a series of high-profile sports and entertainment events, spending millions of dollars bringing international stars to its shores.

(Production: Iain Axon)