River Test: The Crown actor James Murray slams sewage discharge plan

James Murray lives near the River Test and is a fly fishing enthusiast

The Crown actor James Murray has branded plans to pour diluted sewage into the River Test as "sacrilegious".

Southern Water has installed equipment to allow it to carry out so-called over pumping to ease pressure on the sewage works at Longparish, Hampshire.

It said the process would stop uncontrolled sewage spills and back ups into homes.

Fly fishing enthusiast Murray, who played Prince Andrew in The Crown, has backed a campaign to end the operation.

Equipment to allow over pumping has been installed along the Test

Southern Water has installed equipment to allow it to pump waste directly from underground sewers into the river.

The utility company said overpumping would allow it to relieve the sewerage network after groundwater levels had risen sharply following winter rainfall.

It said the process would involve "transferring screened, filtered and settled, highly dilute wastewater" to the watercourse.

"This action is aimed at protecting customers' facilities, and preventing flooding and uncontrolled pollution," it said.

Riverkeepers have voiced concerns over Southern Water's plans

The Test is an internationally renowned chalk stream, flowing 40 miles (64 km) from near Basingstoke towards Southampton Water.

The stretch between Longparish and Chilbolton is part of a Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is famous for its trout and salmon fishing.

River keepers who are employed by landowners to maintain the fisheries and riverbanks held a demonstration against the plans.

'Serious threats'

More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition describing the River Test was a "vibrant habitat" and calling on Southern Water to find alternative methods to deal with waste water.

"This not only disrupts the natural balance but also poses serious threats to the diverse species that call this river home," the petition stated

"The impact on local biodiversity could be devastating if these practices continue unchecked."

Riverkeeper Donny Donovan posted on his Life on the Test social media channels, describing it as "possibly the most pristine stretch of chalk stream I've seen".

"It's an unbelievable scandal they are allowed to do this - it's all about profit, nothing else," he said.

"It's beyond belief. How are they allowed to do this on our river?"

Mr Murray who fishes on the River Test, said: "It's sacrilegious what they're doing - January is spawning season for wild brown trout and wild Atlantic salmon."

"It beggars belief - when we have heavy rain like we've had recently the sewage infrastructure can't cope - the obvious question is 'didn't they invest to mitigate this over the last 30 years?'"

Southern Water said water quality would be monitored and the data shared with the Environment Agency.

