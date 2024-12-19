Fury vs Usyk 2 LIVE: Latest news and updates as John Fury axed from son’s corner ahead of press conference

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is just two days away, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.

In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.

Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten. Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in Saturday’s rematch.

But there was nothing to take from Wednesday’s open workouts, where Fury laced up his gloves but threw zero punches. That said, his coach Sugarhill Steward did drop some news: that Fury’s father John will not be in the Gypsy King’s corner this time around.

Follow all the build-up to Usyk vs Fury 2, ahead of today's press conference at 3pm GMT, below.

Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk for unified heavyweight titles on Saturday

Pair return to Riyadh, where Usyk handed Fury his first loss ever in May

Usyk won split decision against Fury, nearly stopping the Briton in round nine

That result made the unbeaten Ukrainian the first undisputed heavyweight king in 24 years

Usyk has since vacated the IBF belt, meaning undisputed status is not on the line this time

Open workouts took place on Wednesday; press conference today (3pm GMT), weigh-in on Friday

Fury laced up gloves at workout but threw zero punches, before Usyk danced and shadow boxed

Fury’s coach Sugarhill Steward said fighter’s father John will not be in corner this time

10:36 , Alex Pattle

The big bit of news from yesterday’s open workouts was that Tyson Fury’s father, John, will apparently not be in the “Gypsy King”’s corner on Saturday.

Sugarhill Steward, Fury’s head coach, said the former champion’s corner team would consist of himself, Andy Lee, and a cutman.

In May, as Fury lost to Uysk on points, it was widely thought that the Briton had too many voices in his corner. But John Fury specifically came under criticism for what was deemed weak advice to his son.

Furthermore, John Fury headbutted a member of Usyk’s team during fight week in May, cutting his own head in the process.

We’ll find out on Saturday if Steward was telling the truth, or if he’s misleading us...

John Fury sustained a cut and the rival camps had to be separated (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Fury vs Usyk 2 build-up and press conference LIVE: Key timings this week

11:48 , Alex Pattle

So, today’s press conference is scheduled for 3pm GMT per DAZN, although yesterday’s open workouts were set for 4pm and started at 6pm.

Stick around with us, either way, and we’ll have you covered!

Tomorrow brings the weigh-in at 5pm GMT apparently, and Saturday is obviously fight night.

On Saturday, the first fight is scheduled for 5pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected at 10.15pm.

Fury, three days out from his rematch with Usyk (Getty Images)

Usyk at the open workouts for his rematch with Fury (Getty Images)

11:20 , Alex Pattle

Fury arrived by boat for his open workout at Riyadh’s Boulevard World and, having had his gloves laced up by trainer Sugar Hill Steward, he briefly moved around the ring before his gloves were taken off without a punch being thrown.

The former WBC champion, who declined to say whether he would shave off his beard before the fight given it appears to be in contravention of boxing rules, gave brief answers when interviewed in the ring.

“A lot of pain. Smash and damage. A lot of hurt. Hurt. Serious hurt. A lot of damage,” he said.

Steward then revealed that himself, second Andy Lee and a cutman from the first encounter when Fury’s dad John was also present.

The corner work in May was strongly criticised with each of Steward, Lee and Fury Sr giving contradictory advice in between the later rounds.

It was part of a controversial week for Fury Sr, who was left bloodied after head butting a member of Usyk’s entourage.

Tyson Fury is ready to avenge his only defeat when he faces Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

10:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Win or lose at Kingdom Arena on Saturday, Fury will be keeping perspective on what it means to step into the ring.

The 36-year-old has spoken openly about his struggle with depression, including a suicide attempt in 2016, and insists that mental health will always be his ultimate battle.

“I don’t think boxing is ever my biggest victory. I’ve come back from suicide, I’ve come back from the depths of despair,” he said.

“So to go in there and get paid a tonne of money to do a boxing match with some clown, it’s child’s play compared to what I’ve had to go through. Boxing for me is a game compared to what I’ve had to come through.”

10:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fury has already stated he will seek a trilogy fight against Usyk before switching attention to Anthony Joshua, while Dubois is also an option given he holds the IBF belt.

“I’ve tried to walk away many times and have been unsuccessful,” the ‘Gypsy King’ said.

“I meant it when I retired after Dillian Whyte back in 2022. I really meant that wholeheartedly.

“I could have put my hands on the Bible and meant it. But it was very difficult to let it go so I’m not sure if I can ever let it go.

“What brings me back to the ring? Victory, winning the belts and keep going. It’s what I do.”

10:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

“Just for the record, I’m going to absolutely annihilate this motherf***** on Saturday night. No retirement, I’m cleaning them all out and he’s going to be first. Rabbit’s face,” Fury told Dazn.

“I was very happy with the performance (in the first fight). I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I was happy overall with what I did. It wasn’t any different to what I thought it would be. He was easier to hit.”

Tyson Fury at the open workout for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

09:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tyson Fury has vowed to “annihilate” Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday as the first step towards ruling the heavyweight division.

Fury was considered the standout fighter in his weight class until he lost his WBC belt on a split-decision to WBA, IBF and WBO king Usyk when they clashed for the first time in May.

The IBF title is no longer at stake after it was stripped from the Ukrainian and awarded to Daniel Dubois, ending his brief reign as undisputed champion.

Fury is ready to avenge his only professional defeat against an opponent he has nicknamed ‘Rabbit’ en route to taking out all of his heavyweight rivals.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:55 , Alex Pattle

Below is a recap of everything that happened at today’s open workout!

Thank you for following along.

We’ll be back tomorrow with more build-up to Saturday’s mega-fight, along with updates from the press conference.

See you then!

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:38 , Alex Pattle

Usyk is asked whether he’s better at dancing or boxing. “Dancing,” he says!

He’s asked about Fury seeming to say “hurt” and “damage” during his workout (in which the Briton threw zero punches, remember).

“Okay,” Usyk says as a reaction to Fury’s workout...

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:34 , Alex Pattle

Usyk is now in the ring, shadow boxing and dancing around the ring.

Outside a band is playing (or pretending to play) a song that seems to have lyrics including “Oleksandr Usyk”.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:29 , Alex Pattle

“It was a little workout,” Steward laughed. “We gave it our best.

“Tyson Fury is just ready right now, along with myself. He’s always had like a silly demeanour and [been] playing around, but this is a different side of him. He’s just ready, 100 per cent ready.”

Steward also reveals that Fury’s corner on Saturday will consist of himself, Andy Lee, and a cutman.

So, no John Fury this time, after Tyson’s dad came under criticism for his corner work in May.

In general, it was argued by many fans and pundits that Fury had too many voices in his corner.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:25 , Alex Pattle

Fury gets his gloves on, eventually hops towards his coach Sugarhill Steward... and then opts not to throw a punch.

And that’s that. Fury’s open workout is done, without a punching being thrown.

Right...

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:20 , Alex Pattle

Fury is finally on land and in the ring!

He took a while to get there, and he’s taking a while to get going with his workout.

He’s hopping a bit, walking around, kind of stretching. Nothing more yet.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:11 , Alex Pattle

Onto the main event!

Tyson Fury is out first...

The former heavyweight champion actually makes his way to the ring by crossing the nearby water in a boat!

It’s taking a while...

(PA Archive)

Wednesday 18 December 2024 19:03 , Alex Pattle

McKean does his bit, then Itauma takes to the ring.

Itauma, 19, is a big favourite in this one, which – given McKean’s experience – says a lot about the expectations on Itauma to rise to the top of the heavyweight division in short order.

Itauma does some shadow boxing, showing off his lightning speed.

Speaking of lightning speed, Itauma is in and out of the ring in rapid fashion!

Moses Itauma (right) knocks down Ilja Mezencev (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:52 , Alex Pattle

Ishmael Davis is the next fighter out, ahead of his super-welterweight bout with Serhii Bohachuk.

Davis steps in after Israil Madrimov recently fell ill.

Bohachuk follows Davis, and we now move back to the heavyweight division.

Unbeaten British teenager Moses Itauma takes on Australia’s Demsey McKean, and the latter is in the ring to shadow box now.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:45 , Alex Pattle

Dave Allen works out next, doing some pad work ahead of his heavyweight clash with former sparring partner Johnny Fisher.

Allen’s workout is soundtracked by “The Whole Of The Moon” by The Waterboys. Another great tune.

Allen makes his exit, and here comes Fisher: the “Romford Bull”.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:36 , Alex Pattle

Super-bantamweight Peter McGrail is in the ring next for some shadow boxing.

You’d assume he’d be followed by opponent Rhys Edwards, who is stepping in for Dennis McCann, after McCann was pulled from Saturday’s card for failing a drug test...

But we’re onto Lee McGregor instead; he boxes Fury’s teammate Isaac Lowe at featherweight this weekend.

Lowe is out after McGregor, to the sound of “Ain’t Nobody” by Rufus and Chaka Khan. Stone, cold, classic.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:28 , Alex Pattle

Novytskyi keeps it nice and loose during his workout, hopping about, looking as if he’s enjoying the music as much as his pad work.

None of the fighters are spending much time in the ring. Will Fury and Usyk get a bit longer?

Dylan Colin is up next. He does some barehand pad work and shadow boxing now, ahead of his light-heavyweight clash with Daniel Lapin.

And here comes Lapin, after Colin leaves the ring. Both men are unbeaten by the way...

Lapin largely bounces around, staying light on his feet, loosening up. He’s donning a pink and gold tracksuit.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:22 , Alex Pattle

Alakel with some shadow boxing, before Edgar Ramirez enters the ring for some pad work.

Ramirez fights Ukraine’s unbeaten Andrii Novytskyi on Saturday.

Here comes Novytskyi, who defends the WBC International heavyweight title against Ramirez.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:15 , Alex Pattle

First to work out is Joshua Ocampo, ahead of his bout with Mohammed Alakel.

Some impressive flexibility from Ocampo, who opens his workout by doing the splits on the canvas!

Here comes Alakel.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 18:03 , Alex Pattle

The open workouts are beginning any moment now! Thanks for joining us, don’t go anywhere.

Wednesday 18 December 2024 17:37 , Alex Pattle

In their first fight, round six looked like the beginning of the end for Usyk, who was wincing after everybody shot from Fury, who then made those clever switches to attack the head with the right uppercut.

At one point, Usyk was staggering perhaps as badly as he ever has. But then the 37-year-old, as he tends to, began to motor as the bout entered its second half, building momentum and narrowing the deficit.

And then came the fateful moment. In the ninth frame, Usyk – backing Fury up to the ropes and squaring his feet to open up the southpaw left hook – pummelled the Briton. The towering Fury was now teetering, stumbling and swaying across the ring, devoid of his senses. He was arguably saved by a strange standing count from the referee, before the bell sounded. It was a stunning visual and a moment that could have proven controversial.

But Usyk did what was crucial: He kept pressuring Fury, forcing the Briton to focus on defence. With that, Usyk arguably took the final few rounds to complete a remarkable comeback.

The scorecards threatened to deny him his destiny, as so many numbers have done to so many deserving boxers over the decades. But mercifully the judges, between them, got the decision right – just.

Report from Riyadh on the night of Usyk vs Fury 1:

Usyk and the crucial moment that sparked comeback to beat Fury and seal destiny

Wednesday 18 December 2024 16:50 , Alex Pattle

Here are the latest words from Tyson Fury ahead of Saturday’s fight, and before tonight’s open workouts.

“Just for the record, I’m going to absolutely annihilate this motherf***** on Saturday night. No retirement, I’m cleaning them all out and he’s going to be first. Rabbit’s face,” Fury told DAZN.

“I was very happy with the performance [in the first fight]. I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I was happy overall with what I did. It wasn’t any different to what I thought it would be. He was easier to hit.”

More here:

Tyson Fury vows to ‘annihilate’ Oleksandr Usyk and dominate heavyweight division

Wednesday 18 December 2024 16:22 , Alex Pattle

In May, we looked at the scorecards from Fury vs Usyk 1, to see if the judges got it right.

Here’s what we thought, including how we scored the bout:

Fury vs Usyk official scorecards: Did the judges get it right in Riyadh?

Wednesday 18 December 2024 15:51 , Alex Pattle

As the open workouts edge closer, why not read our piece on Usyk from May – ahead of his first fight with Fury – on the Ukrainian’s role in the war with Russia?

It features interviews with Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk and other compatriots.

How Ukraine’s war changed Oleksandr Usyk – and how it didn’t

Wednesday 18 December 2024 15:15 , Alex Pattle

Fury expects to be more than a stone heavier against Usyk on Saturday than he was in May.

Ahead of their first fight, which Usyk won via split decision to become undisputed heavyweight champion, Fury tipped the scales at 18.7st (262lb). Meanwhile, Usyk – a former undisputed cruiserweight champion – weighed in at 15.9st (223lb), slightly surpassing his previous career-high weight.

But ahead of Saturday’s rematch for the unified belts, after Usyk vacated the IBF title in spring, Fury will be coming in even heavier.

“[I’m] about 20st (280lb) at the moment, just over,” Fury told Sky Sports, before saying it will give him “more power in the punches”.

When asked whether his best performances have come at heavier weights, the Briton added: “I think so, yeah. When a 20st man hits you on the jaw, compared to a man at 17st, it’s a bit different for sure. I’m gonna beat him that bad on Saturday, he ain’t gonna want a rematch – but listen, I think people do a lot of stuff for a right few quid, don’t they? So, crazier things have happened.”

More here:

Tyson Fury details key change in search of knockout in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Wednesday 18 December 2024 14:20 , Alex Pattle

The heavyweight rematch between Fury and Usyk this weekend will feature scoring from a fourth ‘judge’ powered by artificial intelligence.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced the implementation of the AI judge in a post on X, adding that it is an “experiment” which “won’t impact the official results”.

“For the first time ever, an AI-powered judge will monitor the fight”, said the post. “Free from bias and human error brought to you by The Ring. This groundbreaking experiment, which won’t impact the official results, debuts during the biggest fight of the century.”

The announcement is sure to split opinion in a sport that has long been affected by controversial judges’ decisions, with some fans on social media welcoming the decision.

More here:

Fury v Usyk to include ‘AI-powered’ fourth judge

Wednesday 18 December 2024 13:51 , Steve Bunce

There were signs in the first fight that the end is not far away for either of the two men.

Fury is now 36, has fought 36 times and has been a professional boxer for 17 years. He has also had bad years, days when he looked at death, hid in the darkest of places and gained 10 stone in flab.

Usyk is 37 and has never had an easy fight since turning professional in 2013; he has been matched hard from the start and in 22 fights he has managed to become the undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

In private, they talk of exhaustion and bodies that are simply getting closer to shutting down. At the end of the first fight, they were both near collapse.

Steve Bunce on the role of age in Usyk vs Fury 2:

Age brings double-edged sword which will decide Fury v Usyk rematch

Wednesday 18 December 2024 13:25 , Alex Pattle

Final predictions for now.

World champion Lauren Price picked Usyk to do the double over Fury. “Fury obviously is massive and a great champion,” she said, “but I can’t go against Usyk. He’s phenomenal – his ring IQ, everything really... Usyk by decision.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn – who watched “AJ” lose to Usyk twice – said: “I have no idea how to beat [Usyk], but Tyson Fury is a very smart fighter. He has smart people in the corner, but also from an IQ [perspective] in boxing, he’s right up there. Unfortunately, so is Oleksandr Usyk.

“So my money, especially when he’s won the first fight, will always be on Oleksandr Usyk. [But] my heart wants to see Tyson Fury win – not just because he’s British, but because I want to set up the AJ fight. I’d love to see him do it, but I do see him as the underdog in this fight.”

Fighters predict Fury vs Usyk 2 ahead of heavyweight title fight

Wednesday 18 December 2024 13:10 , Alex Pattle

Further predictions...

Back in the heavyweight division, Fabio Wardley and Agit Kabayel differed in their opinions.

Wardley, the reigning British champion, said: “A lot of people I’ve spoken to within the industry are edging towards Usyk. [Those predictions are] more so mentality-based. I [also] think he’s more focused on the task at hand, focused on the job, and is dedicated.”

Kabayel countered: “Fury’s mentality is better [than last time], he’s focused, he will win the fight. He has long arms, he is tall, and he is intelligent – he has everything. He works with the brain. This fight’s very close. He is really good at boxing, Oleksandr Usyk, but in my heart, I think Fury wins the fight on points. I hate predictions, but I will say this.”

Amir Khan similarly backed Fury to right his wrong from May, with the former world champion saying: “I just lean more towards Tyson in this fight. As we get closer to the fight, I feel like Tyson might be a little too thin. We know Fury can fight on his back foot, but we just don’t know what to expect [...] Let’s see, I’m gonna stick with Fury to win the fight, but there could be a few scares.”

Wednesday 18 December 2024 12:55 , Alex Pattle

More predictions!

Ex-world champion Joe Cordina, who fought on the undercard of Fury-Usyk 1 like Opetaia, predicted: “Fury, [rounds eight to 12], stoppage. He’ll struggle with the footwork of Usyk for the first half, and then he’ll just think: ‘I’ve got to get on it now.’ And the weight, the size will all come into play.”

Another former world champion, Carl Frampton, echoed that sentiment. He said: “I fancy Fury. My mind hasn’t really swayed from start to finish, which is strange in a fight of this magnitude; I’ve been saying Fury from the start. I think Fury is in the zone now, he’s serious, he’s ready to fight. Both guys seem to be very, very confident. Both, I think, know it’s going to be a difficult fight.”

Wednesday 18 December 2024 12:38 , Alex Pattle

As Saturday’s Saudi showdown edges nearer and predictions are made, opinions are split in the boxing world.

Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, a former sparring partner of Fury, has faith in the Briton. “I feel like, in this fight, we’re going to see a version of Fury that we haven’t seen for a long time: a hungry Fury, [who knows he] can be beaten if he doesn’t perform well,” said the Australian.

“So, I feel like he’s going to be preparing the best he’s prepared in a long time, to win this fight. He knew his boxing IQ was better than a lot of those fighters that he’s been fighting; he relied on that. This one, he can’t rely on that natural ability. He needs to put in the hard work as well, and I feel like we’re going to see that.”

Meanwhile, Derek Chisora – a former opponent of Fury and Usyk – is picking the Ukrainian to triumph again. Chisora, who lost to Fury thrice and Usyk once, said: “[Usyk] is still the same, bro. It’s gonna be a good fight, we’re gonna see a little bit of difference, but you have to understand: Tyson will come a little bit different, but Usyk will come a little bit different [as well]. But as the scales hit right now, my money’s still edging on Usyk.”

Fighters predict Fury vs Usyk 2 ahead of heavyweight title fight

Wednesday 18 December 2024 12:05 , Alex Pattle

Reports suggested that the overall purse for the first fight was around $150m (£116m), with Fury taking roughly 70 per cent of that.

For the rematch, the purse is reported to be closer to $191m (£150m), and while the split has not been disclosed, Usyk should earn a greater percentage than he did in May – as the A-side this time around.

How much prize money will Fury and Usyk earn in title rematch?

Wednesday 18 December 2024 11:36 , Alex Pattle

Subject to late changes; ‘C’ denotes champion

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Tyson Fury 2 (WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles)

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen (heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Peter McGrail (super-bantamweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin (light-heavyweight)

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez (heavyweight)

Mohammad Alakel vs Joshua Ocampo (super-featherweight)

Fury vs Usyk 2 undercard features rising star and late replacement

Wednesday 18 December 2024 11:10 , Alex Pattle

As with recent Saudi-staged events, the fight will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office, and Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £24.99 on all three.

However, DAZN is the only one that doesn’t require viewers to have a subscription to access the PPV; and it is offering a free, seven-day, no-commitment trial if fans buy the event. Purchase the fight on DAZN here.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch Joshua vs Dubois, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Fury vs Usyk 2 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Wednesday 18 December 2024 10:40 , Alex Pattle

Fury vs Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the unified heavyweight titles, will take place on Saturday.

The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event is scheduled to start at 10.25pm GMT (2.25pm PT / 4.25pm CT / 5.25pm ET), with ring walks starting around 10 minutes earlier.

Fury vs Usyk 2: Start time and ring walks

Wednesday 18 December 2024 10:17 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is just three days away, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.

In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.

Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten.

Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in Saturday’s rematch.

Follow all the build-up to Usyk vs Fury 2, including Wednesday’s open workouts, right here.