Future’s Bodyguard Allegedly Gets Knocked Out at Ibiza Airport

Unsettling video shared Monday alleges to show a member of Future's bodyguard team being knocked out with a rock at an airport in Ibiza, Spain.

TMZ shared the footage, saying in their report on the incident that sources connected with Future believe the attack was racially motivated, having started with Future understandably turning down strangers' photo requests due to travel exhaustion.

From there, a group of as many as 10 men reportedly "erupted in anger" by shouting slurs, among other inflammatory remarks. At this point, the bodyguard is said to have started intervening before eventually being struck from behind.

Future publicly commented on the reported incident Friday evening on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Basically these fake goons ask to suck my dick for a picture I toldem NOOOOO…apparently they get angry and do sum sucker shit.. left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs real real tuf guys…what they did to security I didn't see period, I'm not a witness to anything…leave me out anything have to do with this incident."

TMZ said Future was reportedly ready to get involved before his team got him away from the "full-on racist attack," explicitly fearing he could wind up in a situation similar to ASAP Rocky’s detainment in Sweden over a street altercation.

Next month, he'll be heading out on the road stateside for the his co-headlining Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mustard will provide opening support.