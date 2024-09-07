Future of community space secure after rent cut to £1

A community group that supports young people in Easter Ross has secured a long-term lease of an area of land in Alness for an annual fee of £1.

The Place had previously rented the 2.4 acres at Teaninich Industrial Estate from Highland Council for almost £10,000 a year.

Councillors agreed on Thursday to approve a community asset transfer request, which allowed the local authority to reduce the cost of the lease.

The land, known as The Field, had lain unused for 35 years and was overgrown with weeds before The Place took it over in 2020 and transformed it into a community space.

Janette Douglas, a co-ordinator at The Place, said: "The rent of The Field was just crippling us.

"Knowing that after all our efforts to try and change the lease have been successful makes such a huge difference.

"It means the future of The Field is sealed and takes the pressure off."

The Place has been running for 34 years and provides support and activities for young people.

It has a base in Alness High Street.

The charity took up a 99-year lease of The Field in 2020 after Highland Council made it available for rent or sale.

Volunteers cleared the land of vegetation and £30,000 has been spent on installing electricity, water and toilets.

There is a large tent for holding events.

Other organisations have taken up plots on the site and there is a garden and large plastic tunnel for growing fruit and vegetables.

The produce is made available at The Place's high street premises and also to a foodbank.

An area of woodland has been also landscaped.

There is also a play scheme at The Field and the site is available for hire for children's parties.

An area called Craig's Corner has a barbecue, seating and memory wall dedicated to people with links to the charity who had lost their lives.

In a report to councillors, Highland Council officials said the rental loss would be offset by the community benefits of The Place having the site.

