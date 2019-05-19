Future Gave His Son a Rolex for His Fifth Birthday

Today is Baby Future's fifth birthday and now he's a somewhat proud Rolex owner. Future gifted his son the luxury watch to celebrate.

The rapper shared a photo of Future Zahir wearing the watch alongside the caption, “‘It was somethin bout that rollie when it first touched my wrist’ -Meek.”

A video of Zahir receiving the watch with his face painted and wearing a Baby Milo shirt also circulated the internet.

Future got his son a Rolex for his birthday. Only thing that kid wanted was some toys. pic.twitter.com/zDUjq1nAtW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2019

The scene inspired a variety of mixed reactions, ranging from "Can a 5-year-old appreciate a Rolex?" to "A 5-year-old with a Rolex is fine." Read some of the best reactions below.

“Thanks. I cant tell time tho.” — Glenn (@GSB1two3) May 19, 2019

It’s ok Russell Wilson can get him something better — H🍩TSH🍩T (@MRMIYAGI2127) May 19, 2019

Maybe you’re mad that baby Future has a rolex because your own dad never bought you one. — Justin Davis [Anti-Crack Account] (@OGJOHNNY5) May 19, 2019

Future had a whole superhero themed birthday party full of toys for baby future and y’all only focusing on the Rolex he got. Damn y’all weird as hell — BG (@blackgodwayne) May 19, 2019

Now if Russel Wilson had gotten baby future that Rolex y'all would've developed some kind of reasoning as to why future was too broke to get his son a rolex — Rap Game Kyle Kuzma (@BobTrillan) May 19, 2019

Baby Future thinking about other 5 year olds playing with Legos and he got a Rolex for his birthday pic.twitter.com/8lHqbb0RwB — Prop Joe (@coolstory_joe) May 19, 2019