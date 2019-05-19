Future Gave His Son a Rolex for His Fifth Birthday

Tara Mahadevan

Today is Baby Future's fifth birthday and now he's a somewhat proud Rolex owner. Future gifted his son the luxury watch to celebrate.

The rapper shared a photo of Future Zahir wearing the watch alongside the caption, “‘It was somethin bout that rollie when it first touched my wrist’ -Meek.”

A video of Zahir receiving the watch with his face painted and wearing a Baby Milo shirt also circulated the internet.

The scene inspired a variety of mixed reactions, ranging from "Can a 5-year-old appreciate a Rolex?" to "A 5-year-old with a Rolex is fine." Read some of the best reactions below.