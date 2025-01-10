'The future is in our hands’: Experts share solutions as 2024 declared hottest year on record
Experts say the world is now ‘teetering on the edge’ of passing the crucial 1.5°C warming limit.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
"This is a hurricane of fire."
President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
Hollywood stars including Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore were among the thousands of residents sent fleeing as raging wildfires tore through affluent neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, consuming homes, threatening iconic buildings and bringing the heart of the film industry to a halt, with numerous film events cancelled or postponed. Two people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, Los Angeles County fire chief Anthony Marrone said Wednesday. Actor Mark Hamill shared on I
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
Victor Shaw, 66, found on roadside the morning after refusing to evacuate in order to stay and fight blaze threatening family’s residence in Altadena
An Island couple has been handed a $345,915 environmental cleanup bill from the P.E.I. government, more than a year after a full tank of home heating oil leaked into their clay basement and seeped into the soil on their property. Betty and Kenny Waite, both in their late 60s, say they're unable to pay the huge bill. So government has placed a lien on their home in Sherbrooke, just outside Summerside. It means if the Waites sold their home, the proceeds would potentially go to the province. "Just
The Australian Reptile Park's spider keeper says she named the spider Hemsworth because the arachnid towers over other spiders, like the Hemsworth brothers
The fires in L.A. continue to spread at a devastating speed, kept burning by abundant fuel and powerful winds — conditions with which B.C. is also familiar. As Michelle Ghoussoub reports, wildfire experts say the situation contains lessons on preparation for B.C.
President Biden stood next to Gov. Gavin Newsom and pledged full federal support as fires burned through Los Angeles County. President-elect Donald Trump took to social media and blamed 'Newscum.'
A low pressure system will track from northern Alberta to southern Manitoba through Friday, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that ripped through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles forced many Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, to evacuate their homes.
Yahoo News UK rounds up the key developments from the LA fire in California.
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
Deadly wildfires have spread across Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, destroying the homes of A-list celebrities and threatening tourist sites in California.
A community of caravanning families were enjoying a quiet, sunny morning in Kiama on Thursday morning when a 2.5 metre shark suddenly appeared in the water, prompting lifeguards to close off Easts Beach. Not long after a large stingray missing a large chunk of its flesh and stinger was spotted in the waves.
Nearly 90 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as another high-impact storm is blasting across the nation's midsection, snarling travel with several inches of snow and glazes of freezing rain and sleet.