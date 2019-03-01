Future Responds to Rumor He Banned Plus Size Women From Entering Miami Club

Joshua Espinoza

On Thursday night, plus-size model Naomie Chaput went to Instagram claiming she was denied entry into a Miami nightclub because Future wouldn't allow "fatties."

"So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so," Chaput told her followers without naming the venue. "[...] I'm just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place [...] the discrimination is insane to me."

She continued: "And it's not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don't give a damn about no f**king rappers, but it's the fact that it's a thing in 2019 where we can say, 'No fatties on the club.'"

In the hours after Chaput shared her Instagram story, many Twitter users blasted The Wizrd rapper for his alleged discrimination against plus-size women; others came to his defense, stating it was likely the club that prohibited these women from entering.

Future responded to the claims Friday night via Twitter, insisting he "loves all women."

