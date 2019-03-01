Future Responds to Rumor He Banned Plus Size Women From Entering Miami Club

On Thursday night, plus-size model Naomie Chaput went to Instagram claiming she was denied entry into a Miami nightclub because Future wouldn't allow "fatties."

"So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so," Chaput told her followers without naming the venue. "[...] I'm just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place [...] the discrimination is insane to me."

She continued: "And it's not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don't give a damn about no f**king rappers, but it's the fact that it's a thing in 2019 where we can say, 'No fatties on the club.'"

In the hours after Chaput shared her Instagram story, many Twitter users blasted The Wizrd rapper for his alleged discrimination against plus-size women; others came to his defense, stating it was likely the club that prohibited these women from entering.

Well, it’s Friday and now Future is cancelled and deleted from my music library.

Had a whole club deny entry to plus size women... smmfh. pic.twitter.com/hkwJn4a9Lj — Big K (@bigkstone) March 1, 2019

Half the popular clubs in Miami ‘hand pick’ the girls.. shit even dudes... unless Somebody heard Future say “no fat girls” don’t pin that on him. That’s likely the club. — Yac House P | Taahir (@PhillyTheBoss) March 1, 2019

And once again future has empowered these rude ass ignorant ass men and women to attack plus size women . Smh I’m going to work — I’m trying to stay humble (@DOPESTCURVES) March 1, 2019

yall know damn well thats a club rule when Futures in town, not Futures rule. thats a club rule a lot of places actually. LA. NY. ive seen that shit. its a colorism thing too. POPPY in LA dont be letting plus size or dark women in. have em waiting outside for hours. smh. — Jace (@retroJACE) March 1, 2019

@1future Sir is this true? This how you treat plus size women? No fatties in the club??? You don't think plus women buy your music??? Well am old school so I don't but this is horrible if true but that's your right! Smh!! pic.twitter.com/TbGMxHvlyN — Cassandra H. Uzomah (@uzomash1) March 1, 2019

Future responded to the claims Friday night via Twitter, insisting he "loves all women."

STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women 👑. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 1, 2019

